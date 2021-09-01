Cancel
Hunterdon County, NJ

Tornado Warning issued for Hunterdon, Mercer, Somerset by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 18:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Hunterdon; Mercer; Somerset A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HUNTERDON...NORTHWESTERN MERCER AND SOUTHWESTERN SOMERSET COUNTIES At 647 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Hopewell, or 13 miles southwest of Somerville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Hopewell and Skillman. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

alerts.weather.gov

