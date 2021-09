Developer Zoink's Lost in Random takes place in a world defined by the idea that, as everyone in the game is so fond of saying, "random rules." Citizens are randomly assigned where they'll live once they reach a certain age, for example, and protagonist Even fights enemies by rolling a six-sided die and choosing from an assortment of abilities based on what she happens to randomly roll. But just how random is Lost in Random--are players' successes and failures tied to the roll of the die or are there systems on the backend helping (or hindering) each roll?