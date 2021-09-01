Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Electric Scooters: How we got here and what lies ahead

Cover picture for the articleIn summer of 2018, electric scooters took Milwaukee by storm. Some loved the new mode of transportation, and others were bothered by individuals zooming down sidewalks. To fully investigate the issue, the City of Milwaukee undertook a pilot program in 2019 to ensure that scooters operate safely, don’t block streets or sidewalks, and are distributed equitably throughout neighborhoods, not just in high-traffic downtown and tourist areas.

