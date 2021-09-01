Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

VFS Global resumes UAE tourist visa services for Indian travellers

businesstraveller.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVFS Global, the visa outsourcing and technology services company, has resumed UAE tourist visa services for Indians. The UAE has reopened borders for Indian travellers ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai which is scheduled to commence on October 1, 2021. Travellers can apply for visas on emirates.com or at one of...

www.businesstraveller.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uae#Vfs Global#A Visa#Uae#Vfs Global#Indians#Thiruvananthapuram#Passport Services#The Premium Lounge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Place
Dubai
Country
Germany
Country
United Arab Emirates
Place
Mumbai
Country
China
Related
Aerospace & Defensebusinesstraveller.com

Qatar Airways increases flights from Edinburgh and Manchester

Qatar Airways plans to steadily ramp up its services from Edinburgh and Manchester to Doha in the coming weeks, “to meet pent up demand following the lifting of travel restrictions”. The carrier’s Manchester-Doha route has increased from two to three flights per week since the start of this month, and...
WorldTravel Weekly

Phuket should be added to UK’s ‘green’ travel list, Thai industry leaders urge

Phuket should be considered as a green list travel destination from the UK, separately from the rest of Thailand, according to local tourism leaders. As Bangkok grapples with rising numbers of Covid infections, KP Ho, executive chairman of Banyan Tree Group, said it was imperative for Phuket to be given ‘green’ destination status.
TravelBlack Mountain News

Germany tightens travel restrictions on US as COVID-19 cases surge

Germany added the United States to its "high-risk" area list and will soon tighten entry restrictions for unvaccinated travelers who had recently been in the U.S. Starting Sunday, travelers who have recently spent time in the U.S. will need to be fully vaccinated or demonstrate an “important reason” for entering. Those who are unvaccinated or unable to show proof of recovery will need to self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival. The quarantine period can end on the fifth day with proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
Worldlivefromalounge.com

Abu Dhabi Visa on Arrival option is active again for 70 countries (including for Indian passports)

A long time ago, the UAE had issued new visa rules which allowed Indian passport holders to arrive in the UAE and obtain a visa on arrival. However, the UAE suspended this provision, given the pandemic. However, the UAE is now ready to allow visitors from India again on a Visa on Arrival. Here is everything you need to know about the Abu Dhabi Visa on Arrival and Countries which can use the facility for their citizens.
Travelalbuquerqueexpress.com

Pak lifts travel restrictions from 11 countries

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 14 (ANI): Pakistan has lifted travel restrictions from 11 countries including India on Friday, local media reported. The country's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) revised its international travel list and removed 11 countries from Category C, ARY News reported on Friday. The authority lifted travel restrictions on incoming...
Travelvidanewspaper.com

All Afghan Nationals Must Travel To India Only On E-Visa: Indian Home Ministry

NEW DELHI — The Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India has decided that all Afghan nationals henceforth must travel to India only on e-visa. The government decided the same owing to the prevailing security situation in Afghanistan, and streamlining the visa process by introducing the “E-Emergency X-Misc visa.”
Worldthewestsidegazette.com

UAE Temporarily Suspends Visa-On-Arrival Service For Indian Passengers

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — The United Arab Emirates authorities have decided to temporarily suspend the visa-on-arrival facility for passengers arriving from or been in India in the past 14 days, Etihad Airways said on Aug. 24. “The UAE authorities have decided to temporarily suspend the visa-on-arrival facility for...
TravelShropshire Star

Holidaymakers subjected to ‘constant rollercoaster’ after 50 travel rule changes

The rules for international arrivals have changed 50 times since the first coronavirus lockdown in March 2020. Holidaymakers have been subjected to 50 changes in the rules for international travel since the first coronavirus lockdown, according to new analysis. The travel industry expressed dismay at the “constant rollercoaster” of alterations...
Lifestylelonelyplanet.com

Switzerland visa requirements

Culture-crammed cities and sky-high drives, terraced vines and turreted medieval castles, glacier-frosted mountains and one ravishing Alpine view after the next – Switzerland packs a whole lot into a little land. Enjoying everything Switzerland has to offer is the easy part, but figuring out the country’s entry requirements can, in...
TravelWrcbtv.com

Travel to the UK during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

If you're planning to travel to the UK, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic. The United Kingdom has seen one of the highest numbers of deaths from Covid-19 in the world, resulting in multiple lockdowns. In England, Scotland and Wales, most legal coronavirus restrictions have now been lifted, but there are still restrictions in place across the UK regarding international travel -- see more below.
WorldTelegraph

US ban on UK travellers could stay in place until November, airlines fear

The US could maintain its ban on UK travellers until Thanksgiving on November 25, airlines fear, in a further blow to US-UK relations. A major airline is this week expected to postpone plans to launch scheduled services from London to New York in September until November amid concerns that there are no signs of any imminent lifting of the ban.
Worldgoworldtravel.com

Do I Need a Visa to Go to South Korea?

Editor’s Note: We share travel destinations, products and activities we recommend. If you make a purchase using a link on our site, we may earn a commission. If you are among the people who get visa anxiety before a trip, do not worry, you are by no means the only one. Even the most experienced travelers still find navigating visa applications tricky from time to time.
TravelStamford Advocate

Singapore plans first quarantine-free travel program

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore will launch its first quarantine-free travel program for vaccinated people arriving from Germany and Brunei, and ease restrictions for visitors from Hong Kong and Macao as it seeks to reopen its borders after fully vaccinating over 75% of its population, the government said Thursday. “As the...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Red list: Thailand and Montenegro added

Thailand and Montenegro have been downgraded from amber to red in the latest reshuffle of the UK’s traffic light lists for international travel. The UK government announced the changes during the latest tri-weekly review, which took place on 26 August.The changes will come into effect in at 4am on 30 August.In a statement, the Department for Transport (DfT) said that the changes reflected “the increased case rates in these countries and the higher risk that travel from these countries poses to UK public health”.“The high rates combined with lower levels of published genomic surveillance in Thailand and Montenegro than other...
Public HealthFlight Global.com

Singapore eases border restrictions for vaccinated travellers from Germany, Brunei

Singapore has announced a “cautious” easing of travel restrictions to fully-vaccinated visitors from selected countries and regions, as it gradually reopens its international borders, which had been largely shut since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. From 8 September, the city-state will allow fully-vaccinated travellers – regardless of purpose of...
TravelLumia UK

The changing landscape of global travel

It was a few minutes before noon when I received the message. We’d been disconnected for days exploring the coastal dune deserts and rugged mountains of Socotra Island in Yemen, so it might’ve been sitting there for a while, unattended. “Your outbound charter flight has been canceled. There is no further notice on when it’ll resume.” I stared down at my phone and angled it slightly to avoid the powerful glare from that blazing 40-degree Celsius sun. “Fantastic,” I thought. Stuck in Yemen with a group of fifteen adventurers that had joined our latest Wander Expedition. Between the hopelessness and the lingering anxiety of not being in control, it felt like 2020 all over again. It even had a hint of that similar initial survival hysteria from March last year. That same “every man for himself” feeling. You see, there were limited hotel rooms on the island, far fewer than tourists since every tour usually camped outdoors for accommodation. Amidst this chaos, stranded with my expedition on this Yemeni island in the Horn of Africa, I remembered the lessons learned when COVID-19 went global and caught me exploring India’s Holi Festival on March 8, 2020, days before it was declared a pandemic.
WorldTelegraph

Can I travel to Dubai? Latest Covid rules and practical guidance

Dubai is on the amber list. This means that, since August 8, fully vaccinated Britons returning to the UK from Dubai no longer have to quarantine on arrival. The emirate reopened its borders in July 2020. However, its quarantine-free status for UK travellers ended in January after the UAE was added to the UK’s 'red list' of countries. Travellers returning from the UAE, including Dubai, were subjected to 10 days of hotel quarantine at a cost of up to £1,750 per person – this has since been dropped.
TravelBirmingham Star

Irish should expect U.S. to open shortly, says travel editor

Travel industry observers believe Irish travelers will be able to again holiday in the United States within the next few weeks. Those regions still under U.S. restrictions include Ireland, the UK, the European Schengen area, China, India, Iran, Brazil and South Africa. At the moment, only citizens and lawful permanent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy