What Survivor 41's Big Change Means Strategy-Wise, And Why I'm Here For It

By Lauren Vanderveen
CinemaBlend
 4 days ago
After a lengthy COVID-19 production hiatus, Season 41 of Survivor commenced filming back in March, and it didn't take long for whispers to enter the Internet ethers pointing to the competitive reality show shaking up the foundations of the game. Those rumors have in fact recently been proven true, and I'm totally down for how the new changes could potentially shift game strategy in an enormous way.

