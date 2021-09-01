Cancel
Alamance County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Alamance, Chatham, Lee, Moore, Randolph by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 18:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Lee; Moore; Randolph A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Alamance, northwestern Moore, eastern Randolph, west central Lee and western Chatham Counties through 730 PM EDT At 648 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near North Carolina Zoo, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 35 mph and torrential rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include North Carolina Zoo, Siler City, Goldston, Seagrove, Liberty, Ramseur, Franklinville, Staley, Harpers Crossroads and Coleridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

