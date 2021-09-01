Cancel
Bay View, MI

Tim Richter to be Honored for Humboldt Park Lagoon Restoration Leadership

 7 days ago

Bay View resident Tim Richter wears rubber waders rather than a suit of armor in an ongoing battle against invaders at Humboldt Park. He will be honored Sept. 29 by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Wisconsin Invasive Species Council as one of a dozen Invader Crusaders from across the state. The presentation will take place at the 20th annual meeting of the Invasive Plant Association in Lake Mills.

