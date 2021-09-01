Kanye West Accused of Ripping Off the Design of Donda Logo From Black Company
The release of Kanye West’s latest album, “Donda” earlier this week, has helped calm the promotion and marketing of Kanye’s album. Now, the news of his selling of the merchandise associated with Donda has reached a point that will not sit well with the creative billionaire producer. Kanye has been accused of copying the logo for the Donda merchandise that he debuted at the first listening session at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium.www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 1