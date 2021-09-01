Vaccination clinics available at CCISD campuses all month

Vaccination clinics will be set up at various Corpus Christi Independent School District campuses during September. It is part of Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo's Teen Mobile Vaccination Program.

The school district is partnering with the City and the Nueces County Health Department as they work to vaccinate eligible students.

The first clinic took place Wednesday morning at Adkins Middle School.

The health district said although it was a slow start, they're glad to help make vaccines available on campus.

"Another opportunity to help the community, to be out there, service them, to give them all the resources that are available to make it easier for them and to be just more accessible throughout the County," Immunization Nurse Belinda Granados said.

VACCINE SCHEDULE

September 2

Martin Parking Lot

Moody Cafeteria

September 8

Driscoll Parking Lot

Miller Metro Gym

September 9

Haas Parking Lot

King Cafeteria

September 15

Baker Parking Lot

Ray Cafeteria

September 16

Browne Parking Lot

Carroll Cafeteria

September 22

Kaffie Parking Lot

Collegiate/Branch

Del Mar College St. Clair Building, 1st floor, Room 104

September 23

Cunningham Parking Lot

Coles Cafeteria

September 29

Grant Parking Lot

Student Support Center Cafeteria

September 30