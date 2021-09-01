Cancel
Corpus Christi, TX

Vaccination clinics available at CCISD campuses all month

By Julissa Garza
KIII 3News
 4 days ago

Vaccination clinics will be set up at various Corpus Christi Independent School District campuses during September. It is part of Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo's Teen Mobile Vaccination Program.

The school district is partnering with the City and the Nueces County Health Department as they work to vaccinate eligible students.

The first clinic took place Wednesday morning at Adkins Middle School.

The health district said although it was a slow start, they're glad to help make vaccines available on campus.

"Another opportunity to help the community, to be out there, service them, to give them all the resources that are available to make it easier for them and to be just more accessible throughout the County," Immunization Nurse Belinda Granados said.

VACCINE SCHEDULE

September 2

  • Martin Parking Lot
  • Moody Cafeteria

September 8

  • Driscoll Parking Lot
  • Miller Metro Gym

September 9

  • Haas Parking Lot
  • King Cafeteria

September 15

  • Baker Parking Lot
  • Ray Cafeteria

September 16

  • Browne Parking Lot
  • Carroll Cafeteria

September 22

  • Kaffie Parking Lot
  • Collegiate/Branch
  • Del Mar College St. Clair Building, 1st floor, Room 104

September 23

  • Cunningham Parking Lot
  • Coles Cafeteria

September 29

  • Grant Parking Lot
  • Student Support Center Cafeteria

September 30

  • Hamlin Parking Lot
  • Mary Grett Cafeteria

Corpus Christi local news

