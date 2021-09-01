Forecast Discussion 9/1/21 PM: Rain tapers tonight, cool end to week
*Flash Flood Watch in effect for Bradford and Tioga (N.Y.) counties until 11 AM Thursday*. Tropical moisture from Ida over the area Wednesday. Center of this system staying to our southeast, and pulls off the New Jersey coast through late Wednesday night and Thursday. As it does so, we see rain tapering from northwest to southeast across the Twin Tiers. Coming to an end in Steuben and Schuyler counties during the late afternoon, then coming to an end in Bradford County before 10 pm. Isolated light shower or sprinkles possible before clouds move out during the predawn hours Thursday. Patchy fog and lows near 50 degrees.www.mytwintiers.com
