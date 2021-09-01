Cancel
Economy

Globee® Awards Now Accepting entries from all over the world for Excellence in In-house and Agency Communications

Stamford Advocate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccepting entries from all over the world for Excellence in Communications. The Globee® Awards organizer of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is now accepting nominations and entries for the 2021 Communications Excellence Awards. Achievements of in Communications, Marketing, and Public Relations from organizations and agencies...

#Advertising Agencies#Public Relations#Agency Communications#American#Women World Awards
RetailStamford Advocate

The Fifth Annual Think Global Awards Now Open For Entries

The Think Global Awards goes live for the fifth year of the international awards. The Think Global Awards 2022 is open for entries from September 1 - November 30, 2021. There are 16 unique categories available to enter. The awards are free to enter!. The awards have grown in popularity...
EconomyStamford Advocate

The Globee® Awards Issues call for Nominating Entrepreneurs, Achievers, and Innovators in the Annual Women World Awards®

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 26, 2021. The Globee® Awards organizer of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is now accepting nominations and entries for the 2021 Women World Awards®. To celebrate achievements Globee Awards has introduced new commemorative items. Organizations from all over the world can...
EconomyStamford Advocate

Call for Entries Issued for 9th Annual Globee® Awards for Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Success Excellence

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has issued a call for entries for the 9th Annual 2022 Globee Awards for Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Success Excellence. We have expanded the sales and customer service awards program to also include marketing, business development, and operations.
EconomyStamford Advocate

Vivial Named "Best Content Writing Service" For Fourth Straight Year in Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World. Digital marketing leader, Vivial, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Best Content Writing Service” award in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.
Businessprweek.com

Exclusive: Singapore Tourism Board appoints UK PR agency for six-figure brief

Finn Partners’ travel team will support STB’s leisure, business and meeting and incentive travel comms programme in the UK in a two-year brief lasting until August 2023. The firm won the contract following a competitive pitch between the nine agencies that tendered for it. ‘Compelling destination’. Finn Partners will provide...
Economyphocuswire.com

American Express GBT, Cvent add corporate responsibility questions to hotel RFP

In an effort to gather and standardize data related to corporate social responsibility efforts at hotels, American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) and Cvent have created new questions for suppliers to answer as a supplement to the Global Business Travel Association’s request for proposals template. The joint initiative includes 47...
EconomyStamford Advocate

ImageCat announces a new partnership with Reask to deliver their global natural catastrophe models via its risk and disaster management platforms.

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) September 06, 2021. ImageCat today announced an agreement with Reask, a leading science and technology company focusing on natural hazard modeling, to make their HindCyc® and DeepCyc® global cyclone, typhoon and hurricane probabilistic modeling and event response services available through ImageCat’s Inhance® and FACFinder™ solutions. The new...
EconomyEntrepreneur

Calix (CALX) Enhances CityWest's Omnichannel Marketing Campaigns

Calix, Inc. CALX recently collaborated with CityWest to revamp the latter’s omnichannel marketing campaign performance with the creation of highly targeted, relevant, and engaging email campaigns. The British Columbia-based broadband service provider (BSP) has leveraged Calix Marketing Cloud and email marketing platform — Mailchimp. This combination not only enabled CityWest...
Businesscascadebusnews.com

A Digital Agency in Bangkok Can Create Your Brand’s Visibility

Since the economic upheaval in Thailand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, almost everyone in business has realised how important it is to establish an online presence for your brand name, message, and products and services. And partnering with a digital agency in Bangkok can be crucial for brands new to the world of digital marketing.
UEFAprweek.com

Golin hires consumer MD along with media and social veterans

Ed Green joins Golin from BCW, where he was managing director of consumer brands for three years. He previously worked for consumer agency Mission for a decade, latterly as its managing director. In both roles he devised and delivered campaigns for household brands across retail, tech and fashion. Green will...
BusinessInsurance Journal

Willis Towers Watson Revamps Global Leadership

Global insurance broker Willis Towers Watson, which ended merger talks with rival Aon in July, announced a new global leadership team to “guide strategy, priorities, investments and engagement.”. John Haley, chief executive officer, said the new team “consists of voices across our geographies, segments and functions” and positions the firm...
IndustryTravel Weekly

Special Report: The Globe Travel Awards to return in 2022

Nominations open for event which will recognise the hard work and determination of the industry as it comes together to restart and rebuild. Gearing up for the Globe Travel Awards is usually a time of celebration and anticipation, highlighting the travel industry’s biggest success stories or most innovative trade teams, and looking ahead to an awards ceremony to remember.
Businessfooddive.com

Ferrero names insider as new North American president

Ferrero Group appointed Todd Siwak as president and chief business officer of Ferrero North America, according to a company statement. Siwak, the former president and CEO of Ferrero Group's Ferrara unit, will oversee the parent company's business in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean. Reflecting the importance of the market,...
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

S.I. Chamber of Commerce accepting entries for 2021 Building Awards

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island Chamber of Commerce is accepting entries for its 2021 Annual Building Awards that recognizes excellence in design and construction. The Chamber’s 59th Building Awards program, sponsored by National Grid, acknowledges the building and design industries’ ability to adapt to the diversity of Staten Island’s growing population. Each entry will be judged on its own merit by a panel of judges representing a cross section of several building-related industries.
Small BusinessStamford Advocate

Abel Solutions Receives Small Business of Excellence Award from Greater North Fulton Chamber

Greater North Fulton Chamber Announces Small Business of the Year Finalists. Abel Solutions—Atlanta’s premier technology and consulting firm helping customers achieve Business Excellence—was recently honored as a 2021 Small Business of Excellence by the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce (“GNFCC”). GNFCC recognized outstanding small business members at the August...
Businessmartechseries.com

Adsmovil Receives Minority-Owned Business Certification

Adsmovil, the pioneer in digital advertising dedicated to reaching and engaging U.S. Hispanics, announced its certification by the Florida State Minority Supplier Development Council as a minority owned company. “We are honored to have achieved this certification,” said Alberto Pardo, Founder of Adsmovil. “The Council has been a Latino initiative...
Small Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

European Fintech iwoca Introduces Cash Advance Product on Funding Xchange to Small Business Online Sellers

one of the largest small business lenders in Europe, has introduced its “industry-first” cash advance product on Funding Xchange for small business online sellers. iwoca will reportedly be the first lender in the United Kingdom – leveraging Open Banking – to provide fully automated revenue-based repayments to digital commerce firms that maintain a business bank account on the marketplace.
Celebritiesdallassun.com

Viraj Kohli wins the prestigious Times Excellence Award

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Viraj Kohli, an entrepreneur on a social mission, has been presented with the prestigious Times Excellence Award. His astute leadership quality has been the driving force behind the functioning of the company, Uviraj Group. Times Excellence Awards have been created by OMS (Times Group)...

