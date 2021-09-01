2 new features you can find at the Bayfront Park

The City of Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for two new features at Bayfront Park.

The event celebrated the opening of the park's kiosk which is both leased and operated by a local business called Mangonadas by MLB and the re-opening of the interactive Bayfront Park fountain.

City leaders attended the event and said the addition of the new features are all for the greater good of the City.

"We support local business and congratulate miss Yolanda on her new venture today and helping to make Corpus Christi a better place and helping to make our downtown that much more attractive," City Councilman Ben Molina said.

If you plan on going, MLB sells fruit cups, smoothies, and other refreshments.

While you're there, feel free to take advantage of other park amenities including seating, shade and the interactive fountain.