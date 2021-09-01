Cancel
Lake Villa, IL

Man Hit By Canadian National Train At Lake Villa Stop, Expect Metra Delays

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

LAKE VILLA, Ill. (CBS) — Prepare for the possibility of Metra delays on the North Central service line.

A man was hit at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning by a Canadian National freight train. It happened at the Lake Villa station.

An investigation is ongoing.

