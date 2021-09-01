Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Gonzaga's commission on Catholic Sexual Abuse Crisis releases recommendations

By MacKenzie Belley
Posted by 
KREM2
KREM2
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M0ZH6_0bjvRwO300

A Gonzaga University commission on the school's history with institutionalized Catholic sexual abuse released its report and recommendations on Wednesday.

The recommendations include the building of a memorial for victims of Catholic sexual abuse, holding town halls and listening sessions for students and staff, and working to heal relations with tribal community leaders by inviting them to on-campus events acknowledging the history between the Church and their communities.

The commission was formed in April 2019 after the historic and ongoing crisis of systemic clergy sexual abuse both nationally and internationally was brought to light. Gonzaga President Thayne M. McCulloh direct the commission to identify action the school could take in response to the school's relationship with the church at its own sexual abuse allegations.

The commission, which was co-chaired by Dr. Megan McCabe and Dr. Michelle Wheatley, found that the abuse and coverup were profoundly wrong and widespread sentiment that various relationships and trust had been broken in the Gonzaga community.

There was also consensus that due to the relationship between the Society of Jesus and school, some were aware of the abuse in the church and sent credibly accused men to Cardinal Bea House on the university's campus.

"It is important to recognize that some of the issues explored by the Commission, and emphasized in its report, focus on the relationship between the Society of Jesus and the University," McCulloh wrote in a statement released with the report.

Cardinal Bea House has been at the center of Gonzaga's abuse sandal, with seven priests accused of sexual abuse living there.

Among the findings of the report was an acknowledgment that sexual abuse in the Church community in the Northwest was more severe in BIPOC communities.

The report finished with five separate sections of recommendations for the president and school. The recommendations were for academics, memorials, mission identity, tribal relations, policy and procedure.

The report's most concert recommendation in relation to the school addressing the abuse head-on. It recommends the school set aside at least $10,000 a year to fund faculty research addressing issues related to sexual assault in the Catholic Church directly.

In immediate action from the university, McCulloh announced that the school will be setting aside a minimum of $15,000 to create a new Social Justice & the Catholic Sexual Abuse Crisis Fund to support faculty research and other activities in its first year.

The report also has several recommendations about healing the relationship with the tribal community. The school says it will take all of the recommendations moving forward to provide greater support for Indigenous and Native students at Gonzaga.

McCulloh said he accepted the findings of the report and will be accepting all of the recommendations. He also asked the chairs of the commission to oversee the implementation of the recommendations.

Comments / 0

KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Catholic School#The Society Of Jesus#Cardinal Bea House#Commission#Bipoc#The Catholic Church#Social Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
Related
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Gay substitute teacher wrongfully fired by Catholic school after announcing wedding on Facebook, says court

A gay substitute teacher was wrongfully let go from the Catholic school he taught at, a North Carolina federal judge has ruled.Lonnie Billard, 69, was fired from his Drama and English teaching role at Charlotte Catholic High School after he shared his plans to marry his long term partner on Facebook in 2014. Weeks after posting the news, he was told that he was being terminated from his position. Legal proceedings were launched by Mr Billard in 2017, according to documents. Mr Billard started working at the school fulltime in 2001 but retired in 2012, the year he was voted...
ReligionNew York Post

Catholic bishop: Harvard jumped the shark with atheist ‘chaplain’

Word has just come down the line that Harvard University has elected its first-ever atheist chaplain. Yes, you read that right: Greg Epstein, who identifies as a “humanist rabbi,” has been chosen as president of chaplains for the religious community at the fancy Ivy. Talk about jumping the shark. Epstein,...
Educationyoursun.com

Bishop mandates masks in area Catholic schools

Parents are threatening to withdraw their kids from area Catholic schools after Bishop Frank J. Dewane announced students in the Diocese of Venice region must wear masks. Dewane said the number of new COVID-19 cases in Florida jumped 18%, week over week, and that he’s concerned for the 5,000 students who attend Catholic schools in this region.
Educationtennesseestar.com

Commentary: Christian Schools Vastly Outperforming Public Schools During COVID-19, According to New Survey of Parents

Among last year’s other lessons, none may be more important than this: Our taxpayer-funded education establishment cares more about adults than children. Consider the evidence: public school union bosses pressured officials to close schools and keep them shuttered beyond what medical authorities recommended. In spite of the obvious harm to children of school closures, unions throughout the country lobbed threats and issued demands. In Chicago, the union went so far as to sue the Mayor to keep schools closed; in San Francisco, the city had to sue its school board.
Educationbloomberglaw.com

Michigan Catholic School Loses Challenge Over Mask Mandate

Applied neutrally, related to state goal of controlling pandemic. A now-rescinded Michigan mask requirement for public and private schools didn’t infringe on the First Amendment rights of a Catholic school or its students to observe their religion, a majority of the Sixth Circuit said. The mandate was neutral, applied generally...
Educationourcommunitynow.com

Valor Christian Students, Alumni Write an Open Letter to School Administrators

The letter has received hundreds of signatures from students, alumni, parents, and staff. Following the walkout protest staged by 50 Valor students on Tuesday afternoon, current and former Valor Christian High School students, parents, and staff have now put together an open letter directed towards Valor Christian Leadership. The letter has received more than 600 signatures thus far.
ReligionRebel Yell

Conservative Catholics Shoot Against Reform Process |

Regensburg (dpa) – Led by the Bishop of Regensburg Rudolf Voderholzer, conservative Catholics are taking a stand against the “Synodal Way” reform process. On Friday, the website “www.synodale-beitraege.de” is expected to go live, on which alternative texts on topics such as sexual morals, the priesthood and women in the church can be read in the future. .
SocietyPosted by
CBS Denver

Parents, Students Gather At Valor Christian High School To Show Support For LGBTQ+ Community

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Some parents and students gathered outside Valor Christian High School on Friday to show support for the LGBTQ+ community. This is the latest demonstration after the dismissal of Inoke Tonga, a coach who says he was forced to resign for being gay. (credit: CBS) Tonga, the junior varsity girl’s volleyball coach, says the school made him choose between his job or his sexual orientation. (credit: CBS) The small group gathered outside of Valor Christian on Friday morning to fly rainbow flags while some people drove by and honked their horns in a show of support for the demonstrators. One mother...
EducationNew Pittsburgh Courier

As COVID threatens to disrupt yet another academic year, leaders make matters worse by playing politics with students’ health and education

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – “We cannot return to the classroom and do things the same as they have always been done and expect to see a different outcome. Instead, we must use this critical moment in education to radically rethink how programs, policies, and opportunities are designed and fiercely commit to prioritizing the communities most impacted by the pandemic and distributing resources accordingly.” – NWEA Center for School and Student Progress.
Educationyoursun.com

Parents upset with local Catholic schools mask mandate

VENICE — The Diocese of Venice Catholic Schools released a statement Thursday night mandating masks before students returned to school this week, sparking backlash from some parents. "Some of the effective safety practices that were established in the past will be retained as we strive to provide as normal a...
New York City, NYwfxrtv.com

Admirers still urging sainthood for chaplain killed on 9/11

NEW YORK (AP) — Among the nearly 3,000 people killed in the 9/11 terror attacks, Mychal Judge, a Catholic chaplain with New York’s fire department, left a uniquely complex legacy that continues to evolve 20 years after his death. Some of his many admirers point to Judge — a gay...

Comments / 0

Community Policy