Harrisburg, PA

Meet Harrisburg’s new community service aides, ‘Working for ways to connect everyone’

Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
The mission of the Harrisburg Police Bureau is to protect, and serve the public with honor, integrity, and professionalism. The “serve” portion of that mission was in the spotlight Wednesday as Mayor Eric Papenfuse introduced a new team of city workers devoted entirely to serving residents. Known as Community Service Aides, the team will work under the newly-named Director of Community Relations and Engagement Fiordaliza ‘Ana’ White.

