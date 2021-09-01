Meet Harrisburg’s new community service aides, ‘Working for ways to connect everyone’
The mission of the Harrisburg Police Bureau is to protect, and serve the public with honor, integrity, and professionalism. The “serve” portion of that mission was in the spotlight Wednesday as Mayor Eric Papenfuse introduced a new team of city workers devoted entirely to serving residents. Known as Community Service Aides, the team will work under the newly-named Director of Community Relations and Engagement Fiordaliza ‘Ana’ White.www.pennlive.com
