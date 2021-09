This expanded use by SANDAG reinforces the US market reach of mdf commerce in the strategic sourcing sector. mdf commerce inc., a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, announces that the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG), a regional government agency that represents 18 cities and the County of San Diego, plans to expand its use of the platform to encompass its small and disadvantaged vendor program and its grant distribution program. In addition to the existing 10-year agreement with mdf commercefor its end-to-end contract lifecycle management (CLM) solution, SANDAG has implemented tailored features and functionality from the mdf commerce Strategic Sourcing suite and is using the certification and pre-qualification modules to manage its diversity and equity BENCH Program. SANDAG will also be integrating its Grants Program to the mdf commerce strategic sourcing platform.