This Wild 1956 Chevy C10 Restomod Is Being Readied For SEMA

We want to see a Motorious reader win this Chevelle dream car. This 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS is nothing short of a muscle car masterpiece and it is exactly as it was intended to be. It features its 396-cid big block engine that was installed while the car was still new, an original paint code finish, and an expertly executed restoration. Backing the big block powerhouse is a Muncie M20 4-speed manual transmission that feeds into a 12-bolt rear end with positraction and a 3.31:1 gear ratio. Running over the top of a functional cowl-induction hood is a pair of black stripes and the correct Super Sport badging finishes off the classic original look. This bold look could not be pulled off so well with any other color than Cranberry Red.