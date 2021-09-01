Cancel
Cars

This Wild 1956 Chevy C10 Restomod Is Being Readied For SEMA

Carscoops
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA company by the name of Customs by Lopez has previewed the wild Chevrolet C10 restomod it is creating for this year’s SEMA Show that’s running from November 2-5. Work on the customized truck is still in its early stages. Photos shared to Instagram reveal that it will be a comprehensive re-build of the car, so much so that Customs by Lopez have completely separated the body from its chassis and proceeded to powder coat the chassis in a bright shade of red.

www.carscoops.com

Cars
Motor1.com

This Corvette-Based Supercar Has Two V8 Engines In The Back

If the name Gordon Tronson doesn’t ring a bell in your head, don’t worry - he is not quite famous outside the tuning scene he is occupying. But in the world of twin-engine hot rods, sports cars, and supercars he is a rockstar. He’s made several absolutely bonkers creations, including a Ford Model T with two Ford-sourced racing engines, a Ford Econoline with four (!) engines, and even a four-engine Harley motorcycle. One of his early projects was a Lamborghini Countach built by Tronson from scratch using a 1/24 scale model as a guide.
Cars
CarBuzz.com

There Is No Other Corvette Like This In The World

Chevrolet has never offered the Corvette as a practical shooting brake. If you need more luggage space, Callaway will extend the rear of any C7 Corvette Coupe and convert it into a stylish shooting brake it calls the AeroWagen. If, however, you prefer the vintage styling of the C3 Corvette, a customized 1973 Chevrolet Corvette shooting brake is currently for sale on Craigslist. This isn't a kit car either; it's a true one-of-a-kind C3 Corvette shooting brake.
Cars

Ford Eliminator is a 281 horsepower electric crate motor

The idea behind crate engines and engine swaps for a long time has been quite simple: put a more powerful engine where a less powerful engine used to be. It may be complicated for a novice mechanic, but for the experienced, it is a rather simple job. However, with multiple...
Buying Cars
Motorious

1970 Chevy Chevelle SS 454 Is The Muscle Car King

Carlisle is offering up this impressive muscle car. Finding a clean example of a 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS LS6 454 these days is like finding a unicorn hidden among the horses. There are many variants of the Chevelle that were made during this time, but the 454 cubic inch LS6-powered ones were highly coveted beasts, that have the meat to keep up with the muscle car madness on the roads today. Example in this kind of condition are becoming harder to find by the day, and as soon as one becomes available for sale, they're usually gone by the next day.
Cars
CarBuzz.com

2023 Corvette E-Ray Will Be More Powerful Than Expected

It's been several months since there have been any updates regarding the upcoming Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, the hybrid variant of the C8 generation. The attention has instead been placed on the troubled C8 production and the track-focused Z06. But now it's time to circle back to what could be the most interesting C8 variant - or any Corvette variant of all time - thanks to new insider information obtained by Muscle Cars and Trucks.
Home & Garden

A One of a Kind 1967 Ford Mustang Custom Coupe Cruises Into Barrett Jackson

This is a no-expense-spared build unlike any other. This custom Mustang Coupe is rocking a retro style in a modern package. With subtle body mods such as metal-fabricated side scoops and trunk spoiler, along with a nipped and shaven front and rear painted bumpers, the gorgeous body has been finished with Agate Black pearl paint. The glossy tail panel and front grille components, as well as the paint-matched side scoop grilles and chrome highlights, lend subtly assertive tones and help define the car’s personality. The inclusion of LED lights in the front parking/turn, reverse, and taillights modernize the design and functioning of the vehicle while retaining its traditional appeal.
Cars
thedrive

Dodge Charger Hellcat Track Car's Snapped Wheel Shows Why Quality Parts Matter

A wheel failure will put you off the track in short order, so it pays to spend money where it counts. Wheels are one of the most important parts of a car, but also one that we don't always think about as a safety critical component. Lose a wheel and you'll quickly know about it, though—whether you're on the road or the track. The driver of a Dodge Charger Hellcat recently learned this lesson the hard way, as shared by Deviate Motoring on Facebook.
Cars
Motorious

Hellcat Charger Goes Head To Head With Shelby GT500

The Hellcat, one of Dodge's most potent creations. With 707 hard-hitting horses being produced from a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 this car was built for speed. Having been born for drag strip domination, the Hellcat is essentially the perfect machine for straight-line speed. If this is complemented by a driver who knows what he's doing, the Dodge Hellcat could be the perfect speed demon. Another of America’s favorite performance cars is the Ford Mustang. This pioneer of performance was the world's first pony car and, while it may not have been very fast in the beginning, it has now become one of the United States best selling performance vehicles.
Cars

Vampires Beware, This Ford F-250 Owner Is Coming For You

Adding extra lights to the front of a vehicle is nothing new. However, the owner of this first-generation Ford F-250 took it to another level by installing a bunch of LED bars and spotlights on the front end of their truck. The result looks more like stadium lighting and less...
Buying Cars
thedrive

1,283-HP Chevy Diesel Rat Rod Truck Runs 8s and Is Still Street Legal

When you've got a 76-year-old truck lying around, you make the most of it. Old trucks should never die—they should just be repurposed. Everyone ought to do their part in keeping them from the scrap heap, especially if you're capable of building something like this 1945 Chevy drag truck named Burnie. The world needs more eight-second trucks, preferably with parachutes on the back.
Cars
Motorious

Don’t Miss Your Chance To Win This 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS

We want to see a Motorious reader win this Chevelle dream car. This 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS is nothing short of a muscle car masterpiece and it is exactly as it was intended to be. It features its 396-cid big block engine that was installed while the car was still new, an original paint code finish, and an expertly executed restoration. Backing the big block powerhouse is a Muncie M20 4-speed manual transmission that feeds into a 12-bolt rear end with positraction and a 3.31:1 gear ratio. Running over the top of a functional cowl-induction hood is a pair of black stripes and the correct Super Sport badging finishes off the classic original look. This bold look could not be pulled off so well with any other color than Cranberry Red.
Buying Cars
Motorious

1970 Chevrolet C10 Pickup Has Brute Style And Strength

This truck proves that pickups can be collectibles!. Introduced for the first time in the 1960s, the C/K series of Chevy trucks made by General Motors is one of the most popular pickups ever made, certainly in terms of GM. The model line put a target right on the back of the Ford F-Series trucks, and this has kept a healthy feud going for decades now.
Cars
Motorious

Experience The Most Powerful Mustang In Ford History

This 2021 GT500 is the epitome of modern muscle. There are very few cars out there as impressive as the GT500. The new Mustang Shelby GT500 debuted in the fall of 2019 as the most powerful street-legal Ford ever, yes, ever. From the floor mats to the rear tires, this Pony Car is a fully loaded beast. A supercharged 5.2-liter engine was designed to push the Mustang like a rocket ship with over 700 horses leaving the engine to move the rear tires. The winning formula makes the 2021 GT500 a sub-11-second monster in the quarter-mile, and a 0-60 mph of mid-three seconds.
Cars
Motorious

Coolest COPO Cars On Motorious

To celebrate the newest COPO Camaro, here are some awesome examples of Chevy COPOs for sale. Chevrolet recently announced that the 2022 Chevy COPO Camaro was going to come with a massive 527 cubic inch engine, and we can dig it. The old adage of "no replacement for displacement" hasn’t aged perfectly with time, but the idea of a big engine stuffed into the engine bay of a mid-size muscle car will always make us smile. To celebrate the new COPO Camaro, here are some COPOs on Motorious, not just limited to Camaro.
Cars

This 2022 Silverado 1500 Work Truck Prototype Has A Strange Interior

Just yesterday, GM Authority brought you new spy photos of the refreshed 2022 Silverado Work Truck, caught in prototype form testing on public roads ahead of a debut next month. Now, we’re checking out the interior of this refreshed model prototype, and things are, well, a little strange. Although the...
Buying Cars
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale As August Rolls On

These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we summer rolls on.
Cars
CarBuzz.com

This Could Be The New Chevy Camaro Interior

When it comes to upcoming models and concept vehicles, most major manufacturers are tight-lipped about their secrets, but some like to show off sketches, renderings and concepts that never were. The GM Design Instagram page is one such place. The account gives fans a behind the scenes look at the work that happens in the General Motors design studio, and one of their latest posts has the internet scratching its head. GM posted an image of an interior designed by Tristan Murphy on Monday, and some of us have a sneaking suspicion that this could have been done with the Chevrolet Camaro in mind.
Cars

2023 Chevy Camaro reportedly in line for CT5-V Blackwing's V-8

The current sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro is not long for this world. Word on the street is that it bows out after the 2024 model year, though there's the slight chance it sticks around until 2026 should demand be sufficient. You'd think Chevy has completely forgotten the car given the lack...
Cars
Motorious

1970 Chevy Nova Is Backyard Built

As far as muscle cars go it's pretty hard to go wrong with a classic Chevy Nova. Nothing beats the vintage styling, various engine options, and popularity within the classic car community presented by these fantastic automobiles. That rolling body line that seems to give the appearance of a shark on the hunt speaks to many people. So it should come as no surprise that the Chevrolet Nova platform is an extremely popular selection for project cars. Even as the years have gone by, these cars have remained in the spotlight. This is possibly best shown through one build. This is Alfredo Agular’s 1970 Chevy Nova.

