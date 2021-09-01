This Wild 1956 Chevy C10 Restomod Is Being Readied For SEMA
A company by the name of Customs by Lopez has previewed the wild Chevrolet C10 restomod it is creating for this year’s SEMA Show that’s running from November 2-5. Work on the customized truck is still in its early stages. Photos shared to Instagram reveal that it will be a comprehensive re-build of the car, so much so that Customs by Lopez have completely separated the body from its chassis and proceeded to powder coat the chassis in a bright shade of red.www.carscoops.com
