Report: Intuit may acquire Mailchimp for more than $10 billion

By Steven Melendez
Fast Company
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntuit, the company behind TurboTax and the small-business accounting software QuickBooks, is in talks to buy Mailchimp for more than $10 billion, Bloomberg reports. Mailchimp declined to comment, and Intuit didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry from Fast Company. The Bloomberg report cited anonymous “people familiar with the matter” who said no final decision had been made and that other buyers are potentially interested. Bloomberg reported last month that Mailchimp could be considering a sale of all or part of its business.

