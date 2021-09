As A.J. Hinch was singing his praises Wednesday afternoon in the Tigers’ dugout, Robbie Grossman stepped out of the tunnel from the clubhouse, spit some chaw and bounced up the stairs to the field. This could have been any day for Grossman, the Tigers’ leader in games played and frequently the first on the field for more work. It just so happened to be the day after he was presented with the Tigers’ Heart and Hustle Award, as voted on by the MLB Players Alumni Association, and later reached 20 home runs for the first time in his career.