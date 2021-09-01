Cancel
Iowa City, IA

WATCH: Indiana Hoosiers At Iowa Hawkeyes - Key Facts, Stats

By ThePostGame
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Indiana Hoosiers travel to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in a Big Ten matchup for their season opener. The Hawkeyes and Hoosiers each finished second in their divisions last season, and last met during the 2018 season. The line is Iowa -3.5. Go to Tipico Sportsbook for the most updated odds:

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

