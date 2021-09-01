Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chargers' 53-man roster shows a strong commitment to fixing shaky special teams

By Gavino Borquez
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sT13A_0bjvQT5j00

A combination of poor coverage and return skills, bone-headed penalties and kicking woes led to the Chargers having the worst special teams in the NFL last season.

The first step to fixing the department came with the hiring of Derius Swinton II, who is entering his 14th season as a special teams coach.

While the change in the coaching staff was one thing, the players that make up the 53-man roster shows how a great of an emphasis head coach Brandon Staley and company put on the unit.

“We want to elevate the standard of performance,” Staley said. We’re looking for guys to separate and create roles for themselves. We expect them to do things a certain way.”

The first act of service was finding a starter kicker, which they did by keeping Tristan Vizcaino over Michael Badgley. Staley highlighted Vizcaino as a player who they believe has “real talent,” lauding his leg strength.

The next came when the team established one of their return specialists. Instead of keeping the talented Tyron Johnson, it was K.J. Hill who they decided to roll with as the fifth and final receiver because of his ability to return punts.

Keeping guys that they felt would make an impact on the coverage units was also strongly taken in consideration, which is why bubble players like undrafted rookie Amen Ogbongbemiga, Kemon Hall, Tevaughn Campbell and Stephen Anderson made the cut.

Like the puzzling decision to move on from Johnson, the Chargers didn’t shy away from letting notable names go that they felt didn’t bring much special teams value. That includes Brandon Facyson, who was released on Wednesday in favor of Trey Marshall and eventually Ryan Smith.

The reasoning? Staley called Marshall an “outstanding special teams player.”

Los Angeles wants to be a playoff team in 2021, but they need to see improvement in their special teams unit to make that happen. With the staff and players the team boasts, there is hope this department will be much more competent.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

32K+
Followers
65K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLsandiegouniontribune.com

Chargers could keep quarterbacks Easton Stick and Chase Daniel on 53-man roster

SEATTLE — The battle for theChargers’ backup quarterback job ended with a bit of a thud Saturday as the offense again struggled behind a leaky line in a 27-0 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Afterward, coach Brandon Staley admitted there’s a chance the team could keep both Chase Daniel and...
NFLInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Chargers 53-man roster: Forrest Merrill, Amen Ogbongbemiga make it

The Chargers finalized their initial 53-man roster Tuesday and the list includes two undrafted rookies and a local kicker. Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga and defensive tackle Forrest Merrill didn’t hear their names called during the draft, but Chargers coach Brandon Staley and his coaching staff didn’t forget about them after the two stood out during training camp.
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck is getting back out there on the football field

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is getting himself back out there on the football field. Not in the NFL, though, but as a scout team quarterback for Summit High School in Colorado. Luck called up an assistant coach at Summit he had met while at a ski resort in...
NFLCincy Jungle

Adam Jones reveals he adopted Chris Henry’s sons

It’s been nearly 12 years since Chris Henry passed away. The former Cincinnati Bengals receiver is remembered fondly in the NFL community, but Henry was more than just a player. He was also a father to two young boys and one girl. In an interview with Shannon Sharpe, former Bengals...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Las Vegas Raiders signing former Auburn RB

It didn’t take long for former Auburn running back Peyton Barber to find a new home in the NFL. The former Washington Football Team player, who was released to the practice squad earlier this week, has landed with the Las Vegas Raiders. This adds some SEC West flavor to the backfield as Barber will join the only 2 running backs on the Raiders’ active roster in Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Sunday’s Crushing Roster News

It hasn’t been a good Sunday morning for Dallas Cowboys fans. The Cowboys announced on Sunday morning that All-Pro offensive lineman Zack Martin has been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jerry Jones’ team announced the tough news on Sunday morning:. The big news regarding...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Tim Tebow News

Tim Tebow is no longer an NFL player, as the Jacksonville Jaguars released him before the start of the 2021 regular season. However, the former college football star is not struggling to find other work. The former quarterback turned baseball player turned tight end is back on television. Tebow is...
NFLfantasypros.com

4 Undervalued Running Backs to Target (2021 Fantasy Football)

Sometimes, we all just want to feel appreciated or valued by those around us. When it comes to fantasy football, we typically place value on players pertaining to their situation or talent. Finding value in fantasy football is the ultimate goal toward winning your respective leagues. With the running back position being a premier position, discovering the value at the position can be advantageous. Seeing that people are completing draft after draft with the regular season steadily approaching, let’s pinpoint some undervalued running backs that you should target.
NFLSkySports

Spencer Rattler to Kyle Hamilton: 2022 NFL Draft prospects to follow as college football returns

College football is finally back, which gives us an excuse to cast our eye over some of the top prospects ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. The storylines are plentiful. DJ Uiagalelei steps in to replace Trevor Lawrence as Clemson's starter, Jimbo Fisher leads out a talent-rich Texas A&M outfit, Lincoln Riley looks to continue his dynasty under center, the Big 12 faces pressure as it prepares for life without Texas and Oklahoma, COVID disruptions are limited, and players both rightly and finally reap the benefits of the recently-approved NIL legislation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy