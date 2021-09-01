Cancel
Why Aren’t There More Women Money Managers?

By Eve Glasberg
Columbia University
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiversification is a core principle of investing. Yet money managers have not applied it to their own ranks. Only around 10% of portfolio managers—the people most directly responsible for investing your money—are female, and the numbers are even worse at the ownership level. What are the causes of this underrepresentation, and what are its consequences—including for firms’ and clients’ bottom lines?

New York City, NYColumbia University

Faculty Spotlight: Yutian Wu, Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory Researcher and ESP Climatology Professor

Yutian Wu is an associate research professor at Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory in the Columbia Climate School. She is a climate scientist whose work focuses on large-scale atmospheric circulation changes with regards to climate change. Wu’s current research looks at the Asian summer monsoon, mid-latitude storm tracks, jet streams, and atmospheric blocking that is associated with extreme weather events. Her most recent work emphasizes the causes and effects of Arctic sea ice loss. Outside of her work, Wu enjoys the sense of family among the staff at Lamont when eating lunches together as well as picnicking with her own family.

