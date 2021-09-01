Cancel
Chicago, IL

PAWS Rescues Pets From Areas Hit By Hurricane Ida

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dogs and cats from Louisiana are now in Chicago, thanks to a local animal shelter’s road trip to the south.

Volunteers from PAWS Chicago volunteers returned in a van on Wednesday after bringing more than 30 pets with them. These animals were already in Louisiana shelters before Hurricane Ida hit.

Now those shelters will have more space to take in dogs and cats affected by the storm. These pets will be available to adopt after they get the all-clear from veterinarians.

