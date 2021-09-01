Cancel
NFL

Chiefs star safety Tyrann Mathieu heads to COVID-19 list after positive test

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, shown Jan. 12, 2020, will need to test negative twice within a 24-hour period and be asymptomatic before returning to the field. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Just 11 days before the Kansas City Chiefs' regular-season opener, Pro Bowl safety Tyrann Mathieu is heading to the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list.

League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and the Kansas City Star on Wednesday that Mathieu tested positive for COVID-19, leading to his placement on the list. According to the outlets, the All-Pro defensive back is asymptomatic.

Mathieu is vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to ESPN.

To be removed from the COVID-19 list and cleared to play, Mathieu will need two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. He also will need to remain asymptomatic.

The Chiefs have only three other safeties on their 53-man roster after Tuesday's cuts. Mathieu, however, has time to return before the Chiefs open their regular season Sept. 12 against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium.

In a corresponding move, the Chiefs signed wide receiver Marcus Kemp to take Mathieu's roster spot.

Mathieu, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, notched 62 total tackles and a career-best six interceptions last season.

In 113 career games with the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans and Chiefs, Mathieu -- a third-round draft pick out of LSU in 2013 -- has recorded 533 tackles, nine sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 23 interceptions and 70 passes defensed.

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

