Food Network's Chef Kardea Brown Brought Gullah Flavor To An Italian Classic For A Good Cause

If you run a restaurant, the arrival of a food critic is a big deal. Their opinions have the potential to make or break a restaurant, so understandably, owners want to put their best foot forward when there is a critic in the dining room. And while some critics try to conceal their identity in order to receive the most authentic dining experience, those who have been in the restaurant industry long enough tend to know their identities, as well as any of their aliases and disguises, so it's difficult for one to slip by unnoticed.