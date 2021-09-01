Welcome to my first of a monthly column where I will bring you stories and reflections about our past and present hometown heroes. There are many definitions of a Hero….even one that describes a type of sandwich. But the one definition I find most encompassing says a Hero is: “A person noted for feats of courage or nobility of purpose, especially one who has risked or sacrificed his or her life.” Many people fall under this definition just in the performance of their everyday occupational related duties, such as our Military, Fire Fighters, Law enforcement officers, Nurses, doctors, nursing home and hospital workers. Acts of heroism are also reported everyday by regular citizens and yes even on occasion a four-legged fur friend will perform a heroic act. Veterans will be recognized with past acts of heroism while serving, or after serving in the military.