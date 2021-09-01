Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parma, OH

Hometown Heroes

By Tony Kessler
parmaobserver.com
 7 days ago

Welcome to my first of a monthly column where I will bring you stories and reflections about our past and present hometown heroes. There are many definitions of a Hero….even one that describes a type of sandwich. But the one definition I find most encompassing says a Hero is: “A person noted for feats of courage or nobility of purpose, especially one who has risked or sacrificed his or her life.” Many people fall under this definition just in the performance of their everyday occupational related duties, such as our Military, Fire Fighters, Law enforcement officers, Nurses, doctors, nursing home and hospital workers. Acts of heroism are also reported everyday by regular citizens and yes even on occasion a four-legged fur friend will perform a heroic act. Veterans will be recognized with past acts of heroism while serving, or after serving in the military.

parmaobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parma, OH
Government
City
Parma, OH
Local
Ohio Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontline Workers#Military Fire Fighters#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy