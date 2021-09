NYC is leading the way as the first American city to require proof of Coronavirus vaccine for a variety of indoor activitiesPhoto: Louis Hansel. Copenhagen, the "City of Spires" and the capital of Denmark, might be over 6,000 km away from New York. But it is from Denmark that comes the new U.S import: the requirement of proof of vaccination for those ones planning to eat in restaurants, attend entertainment performances, or simply pump their muscles at the nearby gym. New York is leading the way as the first American city to require proof of at least one dose of a Coronavirus vaccine for a variety of activities for workers and customers. This is a move that started in Europe in April when the Danish government introduced its coronapass. The Coronapass is a digital app to show whether someone had a negative test result within the last 72 hours or have a certificate of vaccination.