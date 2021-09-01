Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Unique converted sanctuary home lists in Kansas for $295,000. Take a look inside

By ORDER REPRINT
Ledger-Enquirer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA unique home that rests under a 1900s sanctuary in Winfield, Kansas, has landed on the real estate market for $295,000. The home, which has been in the same family for almost 30 years, is a five-bedroom, four-bathroom property with more than 3,500 square feet of living space that takes up the first level of the property.

www.ledger-enquirer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storage Room#Zillow#Special Finds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Hastings, MNHastings Star Gazette

Tudor-style home features three bedrooms, large sunroom, inground pool

120 9th Street W — listed by Coldwell Banker Realty. Tudor-style home with tons of character and charm. Includes a large private backyard with an inground pool and two garages. The home includes a large living room with coved ceilings and a fireplace with a beautiful wood mantel. The sunroom...
Le Mars, IASioux City Journal

4 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $295,000

This STUNNING, beautifully maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is perfect for hosting and entertaining. Walk into an open foyer leading into the kitchen or to your left a gorgeous bar that seats 6, plus 2 pub tables in the corners!! Eat in kitchen has new appliances, quartz countertops, and Brazilian Koa hardwood flooring. Dining area is spacious with tray ceiling, bay window with leaded glass, perfect for plants and corner built~in!! Just off the kitchen is a large sunken living room with access to the oversized deck on South and West side of home. Main floor laundry room with a large closet for storage. Main floor bath with 2 sky lights, heated flooring and steam shower. Upper level has 4 bedrooms, 1 bath with claw foot tub, large walk~in closet and so much natural light from all the beautiful windows!!!Heated 2 stall garage with work bench and garage fridge that is plumbed to the bar in the house. Also, 2 story shed/playhouse in backyard offers extra storage!! Check out all the unique ceilings in this home... WOW!! SO MANY WONDERFUL DETAILS!!!!
Dothan, ALDothan Eagle

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $418,099

We know one thing for certain the Hartwell is going to make your heart swell. A quaint covered porch opens into a foyer with adjoining dining room. The coffered ceiling and wainscoting pile on the character in these spaces and are a great primer for what's to come: the wide open great room, breakfast area, and kitchen. The unhindered flow between these three rooms makes this the perfect space for entertaining, and easy access to the dining room through a cased opening ensures that your dinner parties will be nearly effortless. One side of the house is home to the master suite, with large walk in closet and spa-like bathroom, and another bedroom with adjacent bathroom, which could be home to a nursery or home office. On the other side of the home you'll find two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and the laundry room, plus access to the garage through the mudroom hallway. The Hartwell also features multiple linen closets and dual pantries, so you certainly won't be lacking in storage! The 2nd floor features a large Bonus Room with a full bath and walk-in-closet.
Worldmymodernmet.com

Serene Home in Kyoto Conceals an Inner Courtyard With a Sacred Rock in the Center

Known as the House of the Sacred Rock, this contemporary Japanese dwelling is centered around a serene courtyard with a beautiful story. Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP designed the northern Kyoto home to feel visually connected to the natural views of Mount Hiei and other elements of the surrounding landscape. At the same time, they also wanted to retain privacy from next-door neighbors. The architects achieve this with a façade of vertical wood elements on the facing street but large portions of glass overlooking more private areas.
Real Estatemyrtlebeachonline.com

Unusual house with its own Stonehenge lists in New Mexico — chilling Zillow Gone Wild

A home and its unusual feature has hit the real estate market in Placitas, New Mexico for $725,000. It also has become the talk of a popular real estate Facebook page. The 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom estate has managed to both captivate, and disturb, Zillow Gone Wild, a facetious Facebook page where fans discuss houses listed on the real estate website Zillow. The topic of interest with this New Mexico home is the property’s very own Stonehenge.
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Check out these homes on the Dallas market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This turn key property is everything you've been looking for! Vaulted ceilings, large picture windows, natural light, open floor plan with stainless steel appliances,
Caseyville, ILTelegraph

Look inside this $1.9 million Caseyville mansion

Here's your chance to own. your very own, modern mountain resort in OFallon Schools (K-12). It features an over 7,000-plus square-foot home on 4-plus acres, two lakes, granite saltwater pool and a luxury outbuilding. This is located at 139 Long Branch Lane in Caseyville. A custom double door entry opens...
Gibsonville, NCgreensboro.com

3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $275,000

INCREDIBLE 1 level TOWNHOME in Savannah Glen. 1675 sq ft of living space boasting 9' ceilings, arched doorways, cathedral ceilings, bullnose corners and heavy moldings. OPEN floor plan offers large family room with gas log fireplace, bright dining room and kitchen with bar seating, granite counters and tile backsplash. Luxury Master suite boasts linen closet, walk in closet & master bath offering double vanity, water closet and large walk-in shower. 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry room. Rear yard provides privacy fence, covered and open patio areas. END unit townhome has easy access to side yard. 2 car garage and paved drive. Excellently maintained home and yard. Highly desirable Savannah Glen subdivision. MOVE in READY!!
Real EstateSacramento Bee

‘Mesmerizing’ estate listed for $30 million is most expensive in Idaho. Take a look

A bewitching lakeside estate has landed on the real estate market in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho for $30 million, making it the most expensive home listed in the Gem state. “Located in the premier Estates portion of the Black Rock Development, this contemporary masterpiece is perfectly positioned to maximize the incredible setting and mesmerizing Coeur d’Alene Lake views,” the listing on Realtor says. “A mountain-modern marvel with ultra-high-end designer furnishings and beautifully balanced interior/exterior finishes.”
Dallas, TXDallas News

Check out this 4-bedroom Dallas condo on the 22nd floor of Ritz-Carlton

This sky-high penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton is, well, pretty ritzy. Listed for $10,900,000, the condo sits on the 22nd floor and has four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. Here’s the bonus of living in a luxury condo like this: homeowners have access to hotel amenities like room service, a concierge, valet and the hotel’s spa.
LifestyleLedger-Enquirer

Renovated cottage featured on ‘Fixer Upper’ now an Airbnb rental in Texas. Look inside

A charming cottage that was featured on the HGTV show “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” is now a vacation rental available on Airbnb in Waco, Texas, for $424 per night. “Enjoy a quiet getaway in this charming cottage renovated, designed, and owned by Chip and Joanna Gaines,” the listing on Airbnb says. “Originally the carriage house for Hillcrest Estate, this home includes one bedroom, one bath, an office nook and a private back patio. This makes it the perfect getaway for a party of two, or if you’re stopping through town and need a restful place to retreat.”
The Woodlands, TXClick2Houston.com

7-bedroom, 8.5-bath mansion in The Woodlands sold for $7.5M

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – A seven bedroom, 8.5-bath home in The Woodlands was sold for approximately $7.5 million last week. According to the Houston Business Journal, the home, located at 99 West Grand Regency Circle was listed on the market in May and was then listed as “sold” last week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy