Greeley, CO

Student suspended after police respond to reported handgun at Greeley Central High School, finding airsoft pistol

By Trevor Reid
The Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 17-year-old faces expulsion after police responded a report of a possible firearm at Greeley Central High School, finding an airsoft pistol in the student’s waistband. About 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, Greeley school resource officers responded to the report. With high school staff, officers found the student in class and contacted the student, advising the student of the reason for the contact.

