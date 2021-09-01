Cancel
Fairmont State holds dress drive for Marion students

By Jeena Cadigan
WBOY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University is doing its part to help the county through the hardship of Covid-19. The Student Government Association is hosting a dress drive and is offering make-up and hair styling to underprivileged Marion County students. Officials from SGA said in a statement that as the world starts to return to a state of normalcy, they want to brighten up at least one night for some young girls in need.

