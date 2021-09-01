Triumphant Return Of Parma Safety Fair

Parma has one of the best safety records for a city of 80,000 people. One popular innovation over the years has been the Annual Safety Fair, presented at the Parma Justice Center by the Parma Police Department. Featuring hands on demonstrations by uniformed safety forces, firefighters, medical rescue units, Life Flight helicopter, SWAT, Bomb Unit, K-9 teams, Citizens Emergency Response Teams (CERT), Auxiliary Police, and many other community oriented associations. The Safety Fair was cancelled in 2020 after the Covid 10 Pandemic swept over the nation. Usually held in the Spring, this year it was scheduled for the end of August.