Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Olivia Culpo Does a Sleek Take on All-Black in Sports Bra, Biker Shorts and ‘Ugly’ Chanel Sandals for Pilates Class

By Aaron Royce
Posted by 
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kaVRy_0bjvOYI600

Olivia Culpo wore a sleek take on all-black — with a surprising shoe choice.

While leaving a Pilates class in Los Angeles today, the influencer and actress wore a matching black sports bra and bike shorts. She layered the sporty outfit with an oversized black hoodie and angular black sunglasses. Culpo completed her look with the chicest possible gym bag — an off-white woven canvas tote, complete with black leather handles, by Bottega Veneta.

When it came to shoes, Culpo kept her footwear comfy and chic. The “Venus as a Boy” star paired her all-black outfit with a pair of “ugly” sandals by Chanel. The style is typically characterized by chunky soles, utilitarian straps and a focus on support and comfort over aesthetics, which has taken off this summer thanks to brands like Birkenstock and Teva. Her black quilted pair featured thick soles with two front straps, both adorned with Chanel’s signature double C logo. The shoes added to the athletic and sharp elements in her look, while keeping it streamlined with an all-black color palette.

“Ugly” sandals are one of summer’s most popular shoes, due to their emphasis on easy wear and comfort. Culpo is no stranger to the style, having worn the same Chanel pair earlier this week. Other celebrities who are fans of the style include Heidi Klum and Kendall Jenner, who often tap Birkenstock and Gia x Pernille for sharp pairs. Blake Lively has also been spotted in the style — specifically, the same Chanel sandals as Culpo.

When it comes to footwear, Culpo often veers towards luxury shoes in trendy silhouettes. The influencer can be regularly seen in pointed-toe heels, boots and strappy sandals by Valentino, Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman. For formal occasions, her red carpet appearances feature similar heels from luxury labels like Balenciaga, Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin. However, she also likes to stay comfortable when dressing more casually, as evidenced from her Valentino flats and other mules and slides from brands like Gucci.

Slip on black “ugly” sandals this summer, inspired by Culpo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DVsol_0bjvOYI600
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Birkenstock Arizona sandals, $45 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aha2K_0bjvOYI600
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Zoe Lift Chill sandals, $295 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ayFXH_0bjvOYI600
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Crocs Brooklyn sandals, $55 .

Click through the gallery for more of Olivia Culpo’s best street style looks over the years.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Footwear News

Footwear News

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Olivia Culpo
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Manolo Blahnik
Person
Christian Louboutin
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Jimmy Choo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Bra#Chanel#Pilates#Birkenstock And Teva#Saks Fifth Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Sparkles in Crystal-Embellished Gucci Dress & Gold Sandals at ‘The Lost Daughter’ Red Carpet at Venice Film Festival

Dakota Johnson turned heads in a sparkling, fringed crystal-embellished Gucci dress for the “The Lost Daughter” premiere red carpet yesterday at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The star-studded event certainly wasn’t short of head-turning looks, but it’s safe to say that Johnson was one of the brightest stars on the carpet that night. To complement this couture piece, Johnson paired her outfit with gold sandals. A stylish choice that added a sleek element without drawing away attention from the dress itself. Johnson is certainly no stranger to wearing sheer, classy outfits on and off the red carpet. The actress can often be...
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Megan Fox Proves a Cardigan Can Be Sexy

Cardigans may be a staple in your grandpa’s closet, but trendsetters like Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski have proven that buttoned-up knitwear can also be cool, sexy, and youthful—even in the dead of summer. The key to pulling off a summer cardi? Choose a shrunken silhouette, and leave it mostly unbuttoned, paired with summery pieces like shorts or a slip dress. Or, as Megan Fox has just shown, you can style a whole look around a cardi and a color.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz Elevates the Little Black Dress With Pearl-Embellished Heels and a Cape at Venice Film Festival

Penelope Cruz was a spectacular sight last night while wearing head-to-toe black by Chanel. The “Madres Paralelas” actress, who has been on the circuit promoting the film, was spotted while arriving at the Yves Saint Laurent party during the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Cruz donned a black velvet dress and a black netted cape. She accessorized the look with a sleek pulled-back ponytail with glitzy stud earrings. To address the footwear, Cruz popped on a pair of Chanel black peep-toe sandals that featured a striking pearl-embellished heel. The shoes incorporated an ankle strap that felt vintage-inspired yet efficient for security. For Cruz, her...
POTUSPosted by
Footwear News

Tiffany Trump Is Elegant for Her Fiancé’s Birthday in a Little Black Dress and Sparkly Pumps

Tiffany Trump dressed in classic style in a series of photos she shared to celebrate her fiancé’s birthday. In a recent post on Instagram, Trump posed with boyfriend Michael Boulos in a versatile black dress. The short-sleeved number featured a button-up front, as well as slightly rounded sleeves. Trump kept her accessories simple, pairing the outfit with a dainty pair of drop earrings and a gold Cartier bracelet. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) When it came to shoes, however, she elevated her ensemble with glamorous pumps. The black pointed-toe style featured thin heels...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Britney Spears Stuns in Sheer White Minidress With Her First Pair of Red Heels for a Reggae Party

Britney Spears shared a new Instagram video with her latest summer outfit. The “Toxic” singer posed in her bathroom while taking a video in a full-length mirror, wearing a white minidress. The slim-fitting piece featured sheer striped panels, as well as long sleeves and a high neckline. Spears, per her caption, apparently wore the look to a reggae party. She kept her accents simple, pairing the dress with a high ponytail and two thin red bracelets. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) When it came to shoes, the “He About To Lose Me” singer wore a...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Rihanna Goes for a Dip In a Backless Red Catsuit & Glittering Anklets for Savage x Fenty

It’s Rihanna’s world and we are all just living in it. The “Needed Me” singer modeled for her own brand, Savage x Fenty, over the weekend in signature bold fashion. As seen on the intimates label’s Instagram page, Rihanna went for a dip in the pool in glittering anklets and a backless red catsuit. The piece comes from the brand’s summer collection and retails for $75 online.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Zoe Saldana Takes a Risk in a High-Slit Red Sequined Dress and 5-Inch Heels at Venice Film Festival

Zoe Saldana was among the A-listers appearing at Venice Film Festival yesterday. The actress stepped on the red carpet along with her husband, Marco Perego, donning a dazzling red sequined Dolce & Gabbana dress and ankle-strap black heels. Saldana kept her look minimalistic sporting crystal stud earrings and an emerald ring. This sparkly ensemble was a great choice for the premiere of her movie “The Hand of God,” an Italian drama film featuring Christian Bale and Margot Robbie. Saldana’s take on this bold-hued sky-high slit dress also featured sequins and a plunging neckline. To complement the stunning outfit, Saldana wore a...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Goes Bigger & Bolder in a Lace Bustier, Mix Print Pants & Peep-Toe Heels

Heidi Klum found a way to incorporate practically every major print into her latest look and she did so with flair. The model took her seat on the judge’s panel in a full Dolce & Gabbana look for last night’s episode of “America’s Got Talent.” The ensemble featured a perfectly mismatched lace bustier top, a silky floral robe and high-rise pants coated in stripes of florals, cheetah print and baroque patterns. When it came down to footwear, Klum made sure not to pull any attention away from her attire by instead slipping on a subtle set of black heels. The pointed pumps...
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Kendall Jenner Wore A Towel Dress While On A Yacht — I Want One Too

In the spirit of re-emergence fashion, many people find themselves unafraid to master controversial trends like dad sandals, string cutout dresses, and one-button cardigan looks. The unexpected details in clothing and accessories have become a cause for celebration. Take Kendall Jenner’s fuzzy green dress from Bottega Veneta as a prime example. While on vacation, the model rocked a midi number that came in an unconventional fabric: terry. The texture (and frankly, color) of the dress resembled a fluffy bathmat, or a very chic sleeveless bathrobe.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Leni Klum Channels Her Mom in a Blue Bubble Dress & Glittering Heels on the Dolce & Gabbana Runway

Leni Klum made her runway debut for Dolce & Gabbana this weekend, channeling her mom Heidi Klum with ease. The 17-year-old star strutted down the catwalk for the brand’s Alta Moda presentation in Venice, Italy, on Sunday, modeling the collection for a slew of celebrities in the crowd including Kourtney Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez. For the show, the teenager donned a strapless stretch double satin corset dress and skirt in a bright shade of blue. Her outfit also included an unmissable gem-coated necklace as well as a tall coordinating crown. The finishing touch of the runway look then came in the form...
Theater & DancePosted by
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Glows in a Neon Peek-a-Boo Dress & Towering Glass Slippers

Jennifer Lopez found the perfect way to brighten up her summer style this week for her JLo Beauty line. The “Second Act” star teased a new effort between her brand and Sephora on Monday night, complementing her impressive complexion with a neon yellow dress. The ribbed design featured long sleeves and a flounced midi fit with a peek-a-boo cutout across the torso; courtesy of David Koma, the colorful dress retails for $670 at FWRD. J-Lo’s outfit channeled one of the 2021 Pantone Colors of the Year; shades of yellow have already been spotted on the likes of major stars this summer — ...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Pops in the Brightest Neon Pink Dress & Holographic Platforms for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Sofia Vergara broke out her brightest look for last night’s live airing of “America’s Got Talent.” The series’ judge took the stage alongside Heidi Klum and her fellow co-stars in a bright pink dress on Tuesday, tapping Alex Perry for the design. The silhouette featured a sweetheart neckline with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a form-fitting midi hemline. Though they couldn’t be seen on Instagram, Vergara completed the ensemble with holographic silver platform sandals set atop a tall heel and rounded toe. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) View this post on Instagram A post shared...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Gets Comfy After Pilates in Chic Cutout Sports Bra, Leggings & Sandal Slides

Lori Harvey was chicly dressed for Pilates this morning. The model was spotted leaving a class in Los Angeles today, clad in an all-black ensemble that was sporty and sharp. Harvey wore a matching cutout sports bra and leggings, paired with a white sweatshirt slung over one shoulder. She elevated her look with a pair of striped socks, as well as sleek sunglasses, silver hoop earrings and a gray headband. A leather and shearling handbag completed the ensemble. When it came to shoes, Harvey donned a pair of chunky slides. The beige style, which appeared to be crafted from foam, featured thick soles...
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
Footwear News

Lizzo Goes Bold in Red Silk Blouse With Pink Bra Detail, Wide-Leg Jeans & White Pointy Pumps

Lizzo made a bold arrival for dinner in West Hollywood, Calif., last night. The singer exited Catch restaurant in an eye-catching red silk blouse that incorporated a pink bra seamed detail, wide-leg jeans and white pointy pumps. The heels helped accentuate the outfit, giving it a nice contrast that balanced the flowing lines of the outfit pieces. Lizzo embraces a wide range of styles, both for her shoes and with her garment selection. On and off the red carpet, songstress has worn leather over-the-knee boots, sneakers and strappy heels. The most common theme that seems to come across in Lizzo’s aesthetic is vibrancy. The entertainer embraces standout styles from Marc Jacobs, Jean Paul Gaultier and Christian Siriano. Her shoe choices range from Stuart Weitzman to Ugg. Slip on a pair of white heels perfect for finishing out the summer, inspired by Lizzo. To Buy: Manolo Blahnik Carolyne Patent Leather Slingback Pumps, $695 To Buy: Zara Patent Slingback Heels, $49.90 To Buy: Linea Paolo Corinna Pointed Toe Slingback Pump, $97.96 (Was $139.95) Click through the gallery to see Lizzo’s style evolution through the years. 
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Simone Biles Adds a Sporty Twist to a Sleek Cutout Bodycon Mini Dress With Puma Platform Sneakers

Simone Biles is serving up fun energy with her latest look. The four-time gold Olympic medalist posted a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed her on vacation with some friends. For the look, Biles donned a blue ribbed bodycon dress, which incorporated cutouts in the front and on the back, accentuated by drawstrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) Addressing the footwear, Biles sported a simple pair of white Puma sneakers. The brand’s Cali Sport sneaker comes with sleek platform tooling and retails for $90. Biles’ essential style consists of relaxed looks that align with her...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Kendall Jenner Wears One of Fashion’s Artsiest New Labels

Some people collect paintings, others prefer to collect clothes—but there’s a fashion label in town that offers you the opportunity to do both. Juliet Johnstone is a Los Angeles-based artist who hand-paints jeans, tanks, hats, and more. And this weekend, Kendall Jenner gave her work the stamp of approval by wearing one of her pieces while out and about in West Hollywood.

Comments / 0

Community Policy