The Syracuse Crunch were in the middle of the second period against the Utica Comets when Jim Sarosy found out the sports world was coming to a halt. Sarosy, the Crunch’s Chief Operating Officer, was at Utica’s Adirondack Bank Center on March 11, 2020 alongside the Tampa Bay Lightning’s general manager, Julien BriseBois. The Lightning have been the Crunch’s NHL affiliate since 2012. The two got word that the NBA’s Utah Jazz stopped their game early due to COVID-19 concerns. Sarosy was unaware how this would affect the Crunch.