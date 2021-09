US airlines could soon insist on passengers wearing higher quality Covid-19 face masks, according to reports.Currently, there are no widely publicised plans for any US airlines to prohibit cloth masks, however there is a growing trend to do so, according to Fortune. A number of international airlines have ruled cloth masks to be insufficient protection against catching coronavirus on flights. These include Canada Air, Croatia Airlines and Air France. The latest carrier to adopt the policy was Finnair, a Finnish airline. It is believed that this change is being considered in light of the Delta variant, which is...