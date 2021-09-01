Happily Ever After Fireworks Are Back at Disney World TONIGHT
It has been a rather dramatic couple of days for the fan-favorite Happily Ever After nighttime spectacular at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park. Following an apparent fire during testing for Disney World’s new 50th anniversary fireworks show, Enchantment, two nights ago, Happily Ever After was shown without fireworks last night — instead, Guests simply saw the projections on Cinderella Castle without the accompanying pyrotechnics show.insidethemagic.net
Comments / 0