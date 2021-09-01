Cancel
College Sports

After overcoming terrifying injury scare, UW linebacker MJ Tafisi is becoming a terror for opposing offenses

By Mike Vorel
Seattle Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Oct. 12, 2019, the redshirt freshman linebacker attempted a shoulder tackle and dropped to the turf, laying on his back near the 30-yard line. His teammates knelt in prayer. At Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Tafisi was transferred to a backboard and carted off the field — while raising his right arm to give a thumbs-up sign — in the third quarter of Washington’s 51-27 road win over Arizona. He was immediately transported to a local hospital, diagnosed with a significant stinger and cleared to fly home with his team.

