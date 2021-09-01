Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers sign Jake Brendel, Dontae Johnson, place two on IR

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49ers re-signed offensive lineman Jake Brendel and cornerback Dontae Johnson to one-year deals Wednesday, the team announced. The team cut Brendel and Johnson on Tuesday. To make room on the roster, the 49ers placed cornerback Davontae Harris and defensive lineman Maurice Hurst on the injured reserve list. Harris injured his hamstring 10 days ago and tweaked it recently, General Manager John Lynch said.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dontae Johnson
Person
Nate Sudfeld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Chargers#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders’ Sideline Outfit Going Viral Tonight

Few NFL players, if any, had has much swag during their playing days as Deion Sanders. It makes sense that he would bring that to his coaching days. Jackson State, the college football program led by the former NFL star, is opening its 2021 regular season against Florida A&M on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers lead the Rattlers, 7-6, on Sunday evening.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLAOL Corp

Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback

As of now, Mac Jones is the only healthy quarterback on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Since they’re lacking depth at the position, the front office is on the hunt for reinforcements. Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that New England wants to re-sign Brian Hoyer before its...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

Matt Barkley is going to look for his eighth NFL franchise as we approach Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. After signing with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, he has now been released. Barkley signed a two-year deal with the team on Aug. 5. He was set to make...
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL Player’s Wife Broke The News That He Was Traded

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert. The news took the NFL world by surprise as there were no previous reports of the teams discussing a potential trade. How the news came out, though, may have been even more of a surprise.
NFLPopculture

Simone Biles' Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Back in NFL After Being Cut by Houston Texans

Jonathan Owens is back in the NFL. According to the Houston Chronicle, the boyfriend of gymnastics superstar Simone Biles returns to the Houston Texans as part of the practice squad. On Tuesday, Owens was cut by the Texans as the team was getting the roster down to 53 players. This comes after Owens and Biles celebrated their one-year anniversary together.
NFLthespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy