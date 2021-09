“Sofía is not returning,” reads a text from one of my teachers four days before the first day of school. Three months prior, in mid-June, one of our parents, a single mom, informed us that she was moving out of state. It would be the last day at Sheridan for her three daughters. Her message to me: “Kensington is not good for their mental health. It is not a safe place to raise children anymore. It is not good for my mental health.”