Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R- IL) said if Republicans continue to push lies and conspiracies, then his party should “not have the majority” in Congress. Kinzinger appeared with CNN’s Dana Bash Sunday to discuss Afghanistan and the January 6th select committee. Andy Biggs, the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, wants Kinzinger and Liz Cheney kicked out of the House Republican Conference because of their participation on that committee.