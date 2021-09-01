Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Watch: Trailer for ‘Creepshow’ Season 3

By Nathaniel Muir
Posted by 
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Creepshow makes it return Thursday, September 23. Based on the 1982 horror comedy classic, the anthology is still the most fun you’ll ever have being scared. A comic book comes to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. You never know what will be on the next page…

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

aiptcomics

aiptcomics

1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Ringwald
Person
James Remar
Person
Greg Nicotero
Person
Reid Scott
Person
Johnathon Schaech
Person
Michael Rooker
Person
Barbara Crampton
Person
Ethan Embry
Person
Justin Long
Person
King Bach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creepshow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix Thriller Series Reveals Season 3 Premiere With Bloody Treat

Pen Badgley's Joe Goldberg has a new object of his obsession in You Season 3 – his unborn baby boy Henry. On Monday, after months of waiting, Netflix finally unveiled the You Season 3 premiere date, confirming that the hit thriller will be returning just in time for Halloween. Announcing a Friday, Oct. 15 premiere date, the streamer also released the first trailer for the season.
Moviesdailydead.com

Horror Highlights: WOODLANDS DARK AND DAYS BEWITCHED, Shudder’s 61 DAYS OF HALLOWEEN

SEVERIN FILMS REVEALS TRAILER AND VOD RELEASE DATE FOR KIER-LA JANISSE’S AWARD-WINNING FESTIVAL HIT WOODLANDS DARK AND DAYS BEWITCHED: A HISTORY OF FOLK HORROR: "Severin Films is proud to finally bring the debut feature film from Kier-La Janisse (author of “House of Psychotic Women”) to VOD platforms on October 26th, just in time for Halloween. The film will continue to play festival dates and theatrical bookings throughout Autumn.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

“Y,” “Circle,” “Creepshow,” “Sinner” Promos

A couple of TV promos worth a look today starting with a short one for the upcoming “Y: The Last Man” premiering on September 13th on FX on Hulu. The series deals with a world in which every mammal with a Y chromosome dies simultaneously – all but one young man and his pet monkey.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

First Look at ‘You’ Season 3 — Watch the Teaser!

The return of Pumpkin Spice Lattes can only mean one thing — it’s spooky season. Leave it to Netflix to kick off the thrills by announcing the return date along with a first look at one of its most buzzworthy originals, You Season 3. Joe and his blue baseball cap will return on October 15, just in time for Halloween.
TV Seriesnewsradioklbj.com

Season 3 of Netflix’s ‘You’ to debut in October

The Netflix series “You” will return for a third season in October. The streaming service shared a teaser and premiere date, Oct. 15, for Season 3 of the psychological thriller series. The teaser shows serial killer and former New York bookstore manager Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) baking a cake while pondering what to name his unborn son with Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti).
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Will there be a second season of Netflix's Clickbait?

There's only one show that everyone seems to be talking about right now and that's Clickbait on Netflix. The eight-part series, which follows the kidnapping of a man and the subsequent ransom video released by his captors, has had audiences glued to their sofas, desperate to find out who is behind it all - and they recently got their answers in the show's shocking finale.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Homelander Plays To The Crowd In The Boys Season 3 Set Photos

Despite being a foul-mouthed, violent, blackly comic and often gruesomely violent superhero series, The Boys is technically a prestige drama after becoming the first comic book adaptation to land an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, reinforcing Eric Kripke’s Amazon favorite as one of the biggest shows on television. It’s...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Yellowstone: Season Four Trailer Released by Paramount Network (Watch)

Yellowstone is returning to Paramount Network this fall, and the cable channel has now released the first trailer for season four. The family drama stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Gil Birmingham, and Josh Holloway.
MoviesFANGORIA

Exclusive: Watch The Trailer For BEYOND PARANORMAL

Beyond Paranormal focuses on a social media-obsessed couple willing to do anything for virtual likes. How far are they willing to go? Well, when Lily receives a mysterious statue, strange things begin to happen and she does what anyone would do, really — asks her boyfriend to capture her possession on camera for social media. The things we do for love, cue 10 CC. We have an exclusive peek at the official trailer, but first, here's what director Matteo Ribaudo had to say about the upcoming movie, “The film was inspired by real-life experiences and multicultural folklore. As a visual artist, I wanted the audience to be stimulated on more than one plane of their being. Stanley Kubrick once said he wasn’t looking for the perfect take, he was looking for the more interesting take, and that really stuck with me. As an Italian American filmmaker, I always strive for the more interesting. I hope the audience finds that Beyond Paranormal delivers a unique heart-pounding audio and visual experience.”
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

Doom Patrol: Season Three Trailer and Art Released by HBO Max (Watch)

Doom Patrol is ready for its third season, and HBO Max has released a new trailer and key art (above). The DC superhero series follows a group of misfits as they do what they can to keep the world safe. Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Timothy Dalton, Joivan Wade, and Abigail Shapiro star.
TV & VideosCollider

Shudder Announces 'Behind the Monsters' Docuseries for a Deep Dive on Horror's Most Terrifying Icons

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium horror streaming service, has just announced Behind the Monsters, a new docuseries examining some of horror's most iconic villains. Each episode will focus on a single horror character, featuring interviews with the writers, directors, and actors that made them famous. Kicking off just in time for Halloween, the announced lineup for the six-episode season includes Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, Candyman, Chucky and Pinhead. Behind the Monsters debuts on Shudder on October 26, with episodes rolling out weekly.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix confirms when the full trailer for Stranger Things 4 arrives

The streaming service Netflix has multiple popular titles among its catalog, but few have achieved the level of enthusiasm of Stranger Things. The series has been without seasons for more than two years, so the expectation of the fans is getting bigger. We already know its release date and now the platform announced when the expected trailer will arrive. Look when it will be!
TV SeriesCollider

'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' Season 2 Trailer Reveals a Fan-Favorite 'Walking Dead' Character

AMC has dropped the extended trailer and new key art for The Walking Dead: World Beyond's final season which reveals a major bombshell arrival — Pollyanna McIntosh will be joining the spinoff series for Season 2 as fan-favorite character Jadis, in a crossover from the main Walking Dead series. Per the trailer, the big reveal looks to be that Jadis/Anne is alive and working with the Civic Republic to "create a new era on this planet." The Walking Dead: World Beyond's ten-episode second and final season will premiere October 3 at 10 PM ET on AMC, with all episodes available one week early on AMC+ beginning September 26.

Comments / 0

Community Policy