Watch: Trailer for ‘Creepshow’ Season 3

Beyond Paranormal focuses on a social media-obsessed couple willing to do anything for virtual likes. How far are they willing to go? Well, when Lily receives a mysterious statue, strange things begin to happen and she does what anyone would do, really — asks her boyfriend to capture her possession on camera for social media. The things we do for love, cue 10 CC. We have an exclusive peek at the official trailer, but first, here's what director Matteo Ribaudo had to say about the upcoming movie, “The film was inspired by real-life experiences and multicultural folklore. As a visual artist, I wanted the audience to be stimulated on more than one plane of their being. Stanley Kubrick once said he wasn’t looking for the perfect take, he was looking for the more interesting take, and that really stuck with me. As an Italian American filmmaker, I always strive for the more interesting. I hope the audience finds that Beyond Paranormal delivers a unique heart-pounding audio and visual experience.”