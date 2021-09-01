Cancel
Surveillance videos, other evidence subpoenaed in Andrew Cuomo ‘grope’ probe

Cover picture for the articleLaw enforcement authorities investigating the alleged groping of an aide by disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo have served six subpoenas for surveillance videos and other evidence to establish a “timeline” of events, The Post has learned. The subpoenas — which also seek records of phone calls and keycard swipes at secure...

New York City, NYPosted by
Documented

Cuomo’s Pardon Saved This Woman From Deportation, but the Process Is Still a Mystery

For the past three years, Catherine Valdez spent every day with the possibility of deportation looming over her life. An unexpected pardon from Governor Andrew Cuomo changed everything. A single mother of four, Valdez, 35, came to the United States from the Dominican Republic when she was about five years old. She settled in the […] The post Cuomo’s Pardon Saved This Woman From Deportation, but the Process Is Still a Mystery appeared first on Documented.
New York City, NYcaribbeantoday.com

NY Governor Picks Caribbean American Legislator as Lieutenant Governor

NEW YORK, New York– The newly-installed New York Governor, Kathy Hochul, has named Caribbean American New York State Senator, Brian Benjamin, for the position of Lieutenant Governor. Benjamin, 44, the son of a Guyanese mother and Jamaican father, previously served as the New York State Senator for District 30, which...
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

Andrew Cuomo Left Behind a Rent-Relief Debacle

On June 1st, New York began accepting applications for its Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or E.R.A.P., a $2.7 billion bailout fund for hundreds of thousands of renters and landlords who lost jobs or income or both during the pandemic. The money, which represented New York’s share of the $46.5 billion in rent relief that the federal government had sent to the states months earlier, had the potential to stave off catastrophe. New York has a higher proportion of renters than any other state in the country—and some of the highest rents. It’s been estimated that, a year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic, renters in New York owe as much as $3.3 billion in back rent. One in five New York households has “slight to no confidence” in its ability to make next month’s rent. E.R.A.P.—which would pay as much as twelve months of back rent, plus three upcoming months—promised to wipe out much of that debt, and alleviate some measure of anxiety.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Cuomo Is Moving to Sister’s Place

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is moving out. The disgraced Democrat is slated to leave office Monday after resigning over allegations of sexual harassment, and photographers captured UHauls at the governor’s mansion Friday. The trucks were headed for the Purchase, New York home of his sister, Maria Cuomo-Cole. The UHaul driver told the New York Post that he did not receive a delivery address until he had already begun driving, an apparent effort to conceal its final destination. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take Cuomo’s place, becoming the first woman to hold the state’s highest office.
Manhattan, NYNew York Post

NY doctors, lawyers charged in $31M slip-and-fall scheme

A number of corrupt lawyers and doctors allegedly carried out a sprawling slip-and-fall scheme that netted them $31 million by using poor New Yorkers to file bogus legal claims and even undergo surgeries as part of the ruse, federal authorities said. The four suspects — two doctors and two attorneys...
New York City, NYaudacy.com

Andrew Cuomo holed-up in Hamptons at buddy's house: report

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Where in the world is Andrew Cuomo?. Holed up in he Hamptons, at the Southampton home of one of his buddies, according to a report. The former governor -- who left office last week after a damaging report from Attorney General Letitia James' office found he indeed sexually harassed multiple women -- is staying at the home of Dr. Jeffrey A. Sachs, according to the New York Post, citing multiple sources.
Albany, NYNew York Post

Andrew Cuomo reportedly leaves his dog behind at Albany mansion

As disgraced outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo packed his bags and sent his belongings to his sister’s house in his last days in office, he left something very important behind — his dog. Instead, Cuomo asked staff at his Albany mansion if they want to take care of his dog, Captain,...
New York City, NYCorning Evening Times

NY ethics board asks for criminal probe of alleged leak to Andrew Cuomo

ALBANY – State ethics regulators have asked New York Attorney General Letitia James to investigate who may have illegally leaked information about a closed-door vote to then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office in 2019. The Joint Commission on Public Ethics, or JCOPE, voted narrowly Thursday to refer the matter to James for...
PoliticsNBC News

Andrew Cuomo stripped of special Emmy after resignation

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is no longer an Emmy winner after his award was rescinded, with the international TV academy citing his resignation after a report found that he had sexually harassed 11 women. "The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York Attorney General's...
PoliticsPosted by
TheWrap

Andrew Cuomo Says ‘The Truth Is Ultimately Always Revealed’ in Farewell Address (Video)

In his final address on Monday, outgoing New York governor Andrew Cuomo said “the truth is ultimately always revealed.”. Cuomo will leave office at 11:59 p.m. ET Monday night, two weeks after announcing his plans to abdicate his role. Earlier this month, state Attorney General Letitia James announced that her office had found Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women. He initially declined to resign, but heavyweight political figures like President Joe Biden publicly said he should.

