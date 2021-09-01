Because of you, First Responders

This week HSAR is featuring a handsome 7-year-old boy with the formal and youthful name of Mr. Kitty. He is a long-haired fellow with an orange coat and bright green eyes. His story is a bit sad having lost the only home he knew after his loving owner had to move to a nursing home. It’s a heartbreaking scenario, which unfortunately, is not uncommon. Mr. Kitty is a bit reserved, and he now welcomes head scratches and treats at any opportunity. Most cats readjust quite well with lots of love and attention. We’re hoping he will find a new forever home soon where he can really settle in with a new loving owner. Mr. Kitty will need to be an only cat and reside in a calm and quiet home where he will be the center of attention!
