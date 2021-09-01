Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Opinion | Michigan’s community colleges help students outside classrooms, too

bridgemi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan’s 28 community colleges are stepping up to help address economic challenges, mental health issues and more. A financial wellness survey, completed in the fall of 2020, of more than 10,000 Michigan community college students, showed that the pandemic caused 86 percent of students to face added stress, anxiety and depression, while 56 percent of students would have trouble getting $500 cash or credit to meet an unexpected expense.

www.bridgemi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Manistee, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Colleges#Mott Community College#Michigan Building#Student Debt#Classroom#Macomb Community College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy