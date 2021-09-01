Opinion | Michigan’s community colleges help students outside classrooms, too
Michigan’s 28 community colleges are stepping up to help address economic challenges, mental health issues and more. A financial wellness survey, completed in the fall of 2020, of more than 10,000 Michigan community college students, showed that the pandemic caused 86 percent of students to face added stress, anxiety and depression, while 56 percent of students would have trouble getting $500 cash or credit to meet an unexpected expense.www.bridgemi.com
Comments / 0