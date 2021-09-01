Register Today for the Amplify Outreach Conference

The Sycamore Youth Center conducted its first homeless outreach Aug 23 in what was an effort to provide care packages with essential items to those in need. Sycamore plans to hold an outreach drive each new season, giving away items that will match the time of year and the weather. “For the fall outreach, we gave away a tarp with hygiene products as well as socks,” explained Shaina Thornton, director of community outreach. “The winter outreach will contain a beanie, handwarmers, socks, etc.,” she noted. The fall care packages were delivered to the Friendship Room, Hutton House and the Urban Mission. “It’s important for those in need to know that they are cared for and loved.” The Sycamore Center is accepting donations for its winter drive. Donations can be given to the Sycamore Youth Center at 301 N. Fourth, St., Steubenville, or done online at www.sycamorecenter.com/giving. With some of the fall items were, from left, Monique Sammut, Zanea Van Horn and Thornton.