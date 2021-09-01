Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Register Today for the Amplify Outreach Conference

By Outreach Magazine
outreachmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremier Evangelism Conference on Wheaton College Campus. Register Today for the Amplify Outreach Conference. The Wheaton College Billy Graham Center and Outreach magazine, two leading voices in evangelism and outreach, are privileged to collaborate on Amplify Outreach, Oct. 19-20 on the Wheaton College campus. The two-day conference will be filled...

outreachmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Planting#Evangelism Conference#Amplify Outreach#Sponsors#Amplifyoutreach Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Hayward, WIAPG of Wisconsin

New Hayward United Methodist pastor is Bible scholar

When Rev. J. Samuel Subramanian, Ph.D. was teaching at the United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities he held a Bible study, but it wasn’t your ordinary Bible study — it was for atheists, people who did not believe in God. Rev. Subramanian — he likes to be called “Pastor...
abc27.com

Innovo Detox : Community Outreach

Innovo Detox is a short-term detox facility helping people deal with substance abuse. September is Recovery Month and Innovo will be celebrating by engaging with the community at several local events. Community Outreach Specialist, Caroline Farrell explains her role at the center and share the details on their community outreach events.
Societyhypepotamus.com

Amplify in Action for Solidarity

Being a changemaker is more than a label. It’s about the willingness to commit to act and amplify with and for others in pursuit of creating equity! We can start by recognizing the unearned advantages many of us receive, take responsibility, and break the current patterns. We all have an equally important role in this – and by doing so, we help level the playing field by creating more inclusive and fair environments within and out of the workplace.
Greenbrier, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Eastside Elementary hosts outreach event

Eastside Elementary in Greenbrier had an inaugural community outreach event at the school toward the beginning of the month in connection with Crosspoint Baptist Church. Crosspoint Baptist church provided backpacks and water bottles to every student that attended for them to choose from. Pastor Matt Bagby, the Crosspoint pastor, also recruited local cosmetologists to cut students’ hair at no cost.
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Crossway Partners with 9Marks, The Gospel Coalition to Give Book

Rediscover Church by Collin Hansen and Jonathan Leeman is a timely reminder that the church is more than just a livestream—it is an essential fellowship of God’s people furthering God’s mission. In partnership with 9Marks and The Gospel Coalition, Crossway is planning to distribute 400,000 copies of Rediscover Church free...
HomelessWeirton Daily Times

Outreach effort launched

The Sycamore Youth Center conducted its first homeless outreach Aug 23 in what was an effort to provide care packages with essential items to those in need. Sycamore plans to hold an outreach drive each new season, giving away items that will match the time of year and the weather. “For the fall outreach, we gave away a tarp with hygiene products as well as socks,” explained Shaina Thornton, director of community outreach. “The winter outreach will contain a beanie, handwarmers, socks, etc.,” she noted. The fall care packages were delivered to the Friendship Room, Hutton House and the Urban Mission. “It’s important for those in need to know that they are cared for and loved.” The Sycamore Center is accepting donations for its winter drive. Donations can be given to the Sycamore Youth Center at 301 N. Fourth, St., Steubenville, or done online at www.sycamorecenter.com/giving. With some of the fall items were, from left, Monique Sammut, Zanea Van Horn and Thornton.
Brandon, FLospreyobserver.com

Miracles Outreach Helps Children In Need

Miracles Outreach has provided foster care and other services to more than 3,000 youth and families in Florida since 2000. The group focuses on children ages 12 through 18 who are homeless, have been abused or were victims of human trafficking. The main campus for Miracles Outreach is located in Thonotosassa, but it has several loving homes locally with one in Brandon.
Educationduke.edu

Collaborate With Local Communities Through GradEngage

GradEngage is a fellowship opportunity for graduate and professional students to exercise their moral purpose through a collaboration with communities in North Carolina. GradEngage is offered through the Kenan Institute for Ethics. The GradEngage fellowship offers graduate and professional students an opportunity to deepen a local community partnership and participate...
Baldwin, MIlakecountystar.com

Expanding outreach

BALDWIN — For the dedicated volunteers who keep the wheels turning at the Bread of Life Food Pantry in Baldwin, helping meet the needs of people in the community brings them no greater joy- and to better help them serve the area - a new addition to the pantry is being constructed.
snntv.com

Top 4 Benefits of Independent Living Communities for Seniors

Originally Posted On: https://theurbanhousewife.com/top-4-benefits-of-independent-living-communities-for-seniors/. As we age, it’s important to reconsider our living conditions. The home that was suitable for you in your 40s and 50s may no longer be suitable for you as you enter your golden years. For many senior citizens, entering an independent living community is the...
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

What I’ve Learned About Church Conflict

Insights From Working With Churches Dealing With Conflict. I was blessed to pastor two great churches. We had our issues, and I still remember some of the conflicts—but they were usually temporary. Over the years since then, I’ve worked with many churches dealing with conflict. Here are some of my conclusions based on those experiences:
Kingstree, SCThe Post and Courier

Faith News

Distribute USDA Food to elderly and needy families at St. John Baptist Church every third Wednesday of each month from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. For information call Lula Mack at (843) 382-8388 or (843) 426-2888. The church is located at 2468 Easler Hwy., Greeleyville. USDA is an equal opportunity...
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

The Greatest Apologetic

God’s love, forgiveness and acceptance is a powerful apologetic that can get past any barrier. Apologetics is very interesting for Christians on many levels as we seek to gain confidence and assurance for our own faith. Of course, apologetics also has great value as we help seekers and doubters to get over the intellectual barriers that keep them from embracing faith in Christ.
Religionvtcng.com

Rev. Daniel Gary Haugh

Following a year-long search, Stowe Community Church has hired Rev. Daniel Gary Haugh to serve as its new pastor. He begins his ministry in Stowe on Sept. 1.
AdvocacyWMDT.com

LIFE conference to help address much needed resources for those with a disability

DELAWARE – The Liberty and Independence for Everyone planning committee is hosting it’s 23rd annual LIFE conference virtually. We’re told the conference focuses on providing information, educational resources and opportunities for those with disabilities, their families, caregivers and educators. It’ll go on September 15th, 21st, and 22nd. The goal is...
RelationshipsTimes-Republican

Parent-teacher relationships are important

The school doors will open and your child will embark on a new year full of learning and exploring. One of the best ways to ensure your child has success in the preschool classroom is to build a positive relationship with your child’s teacher. With preschool starting, why not start this relationship off right?
ReligionGrand Haven Tribune

Mormon vaccine push ratchets up, dividing faith's members

SALT LAKE CITY — After more than a year of attending church virtually, Monique Allen has struggled to explain to her asthmatic daughter why people from their congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints don't wear masks. Allen said she has taught her daughter that wearing a mask is Christlike, but now she worries her child feels like an outcast.
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

United Church Debuts Children’s Sunday School Program

Scene from the children’s Sunday School Program beginning Sept. 12 at United Church of Los Alamos. Courtesy/UCLA. Scene from the children’s Sunday School Program beginning Sept. 12 at United Church of Los Alamos. Courtesy/UCLA. By ALLISON WATKINS. United Church of Los Alamos. The United Church of Los Alamos is excited...
Religionecbpublishing.com

“Back to School Bash” at Elizabeth Baptist Church

On August 1, 2021 Elizabeth Baptist Church held its “Back To School Bash” during Sunday Morning Worship, on August 1, with its school-age children singing and praising the Lord and entertaining the congregation. They sang their favorite Sunday School songs, “This Little Light Of Mine” and “Zacchaeus”, performing with their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy