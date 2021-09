Shelton picked up a singles win in qualifiers against Michael Mmoh and Riffice battled the No. 18 player in the first round of singles play in the main draw. FLUSHING, N.Y. – The University of Florida's men's tennis team had two Gators represent the university at the US Open Men's Tennis Championships. Senior Sam Riffice earned a wild card bid into the main draw after winning the NCAA Singles Championship back in May, while sophomore Ben Shelton acquired a wild card into the doubles main draw and singles qualifying draw after winning the doubles competition and getting to the singles finals at the USTA Boys' 18s National Championship in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Shelton unfortunately had to withdraw from doubles due to COVID-19 protocols, but not after winning his first match in the qualifiers.