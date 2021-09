Habersham County Schools recorded a 23% increase in active COVID-19 cases this week. Still, overall, the number of cases remains relatively low. According to figures released on September 3 by Habersham Schools’ Director of Nursing and Health Services Crystal Holcomb, there are 95 active cases among students and staff, up from 77 last week. Fifty-eight of the current cases are students. Based on the student enrollment of 6,995 the district reported at the beginning of the year, that’s less than 1% of the student population.