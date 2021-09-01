Cancel
Multiple Roads Closed

crimewatchpa.com
 7 days ago

There are multiple roads closed throughout the Township due to flooding. Please stay off the roads.

northampton.crimewatchpa.com

Oxford, PAcrimewatchpa.com

(18)3701(A)(1)(II) Robbery and four additional charges

On September 6, 2021 at 10:27PM, OPD was dispatched to the 100 block Coach Street, Oxford Borough for a disturbance. Upon arrival, the female adult victim reports Darrell Thomas, fled on foot after he entered the home, grabbed her by the neck; breaking her necklace, pulled a black semi-automatic...
Doylestown, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Traffic Accident -Road closed!!!

The Doylestown Township Police Department is currently investigating a traffic accident on Route 202 between Lower State Road and the 611 Bypass. Route 202 is closed in both directions for the next several hours. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route.
Philadelphia, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Road Flooding - Commerce St Closed to Traffic

On 9/1/2021, PENNDOT advised that they shut down W. Commerce St. between Franklin St. and Hood St. due to flooding. Motorists should be alert for road closures throughout the area and obey road closure signs. Avoid driving through flooded roadways. Turn around and find an alternate route for your safety.
Middletown, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Update: Police incident now over!

Update: The police incident on North Union St is now over. The street has been opened back up. Everyone may return to their homes immediately. The Middletown Police would like to thank everyone for their patience during this ordeal.
TrafficShropshire Star

Road closures after multiple vehicle crash near Shrewsbury

The air ambulance was scrambled to the scene of a crash involving several vehicles near Shrewsbury. Emergency teams were called to the A458 at Ford shortly after 6pm on Friday after reports that a road traffic collision had taken place. It is believed that at least three vehicles were involved...
Doylestown, PAcrimewatchpa.com

WATER SERVICE DISRUPTION - DOYLESTOWN COMMONS

Please be advised that water service will be temporarily shut off at the Doylestown Commons Condominium complex at 612 North Shady Retreat road this afternoon starting at approximately 2:00 p.m. The shut off is necessary due to a water main break on the grounds of the complex. Any residents of the complex should contact their homeowner's association with any questions.
Berks County, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Early Warning

The Berks County Department of Emergency Services advises that due to conditions at the Green Hills Lake Dam in Robeson Township, the public should avoid the area downstream of the dam along 568, from Green Hills through Gibraltar. Stay tuned for further information.
Holland, MAWWLP 22News

Vinton Road in Holland closed due to downed tree

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A downed tree is causing a road closure in Holland Thursday afternoon. Holland Police say Vinton Road is closed to traffic between Butterworth Road and the Sturbridge town line as crews work to remove the tree from the road. Drivers are asked to find an alternative...
Bath Township, OHLima News

Section of Bluelick Road closing Wednesday

BATH TOWNSHIP — Bluelick Road between Thayer Road and North Dixie Highway will be closed from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1 for drainage work. Emergency and school vehicles will have access during the closure.
Prescott, AZprescottenews.com

Vehicle Crash Closes Willow Creek Road

On Thursday September 2, 2021 at around 12:18 pm, officers responded to a two vehicle head on collision, with injuries, that occurred just south of James Lane on Willow Creek Road. The driver of a 1999 Chevrolet pickup, a 28 year old man out of Mesa AZ, was traveling northbound...
Doylestown, PAcrimewatchpa.com

House Fire

The Doylestown Township Police Department is currently on scene on Conestoga Dr. with a house fire. All residents were evacuated and the fire has been put out by the Doylestown Fire Company. Fire trucks and police are still on scene.
Trafficcrimewatchpa.com

Roadway Closures

Please be advised that Old Bethlehem Road will be closed for an extended length of time due to storm water damage. The portion of roadway that has been compromised is located at the bridge between Bridge Street and Route 212. The rest of Old Bethlehem Road is safe, however a detour will be established due to the length of time this portion of roadway will take to repair/replace. Access to the northern parts of Old Bethlehem Road, including Travelda Farm, can be accessed from points south of Bridge Street ( Pullen Station Rd., Roundhouse Rd., Winding Rd.). We are still waiting for PennDOT to officially post a detour route.
Denver, COcrimewatchpa.com

Strangulation (F)

Angela Nicole Lesher, of Denver, was arrested by NLCRPD for felony Strangulation and Misdemeanor Simple Assault. On September 7th at 10:34 pm, NLCRPD responded to a domestic dispute and found Angela grabbed the victim by the throat and brought her to the ground, then bit her on the shoulder,...
Ohio County, INeaglecountryonline.com

State Road 262 To Close Over Laughery Creek

The closure will last into late November. (Ohio County, Ind.) – A portion of State Road 262 will close next week for bridge work. The Indiana Department of Transportation says contractor Sunesis Construction plans to close State Road 262 between Hartford Pike and Milton Bear Branch Road beginning on or after Wednesday, September 1.

