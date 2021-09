Darren Till may be caught in a rough chapter of his career, but he’s not giving up on his dream of becoming a UFC champion. Till suffered his fourth loss over his last five fights on Saturday when he was submitted by Derek Brunson in the third round of the pair’s main-event bout at UFC Vegas 36. The loss pushed Till even further back of the contender queue at 185 pounds and invited questions about whether the 28-year-old Liverpudlian would ever reach the heights many forecasted for him when he was a brash upstart making his name in his early UFC days.