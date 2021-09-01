KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, September 1st

For our Tuesday morning, we are starting the day off with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Winds will be more on the calm side and humidity levels will be a bit higher. This combination will make for a muggy morning, so we can not only expect a bit of condensation on our windows, but the air will smell a bit more potent, especially around farms and ranches. Skies will have a few clouds to start the day off. A bit more sunshine can be expected as we head into the rest of the morning hours. Temperatures will climb to the 80s by the beginning of the afternoon and winds will also pick up a bit from the south around 5-10 miles per hour. For the later part of today, we are looking to have more clouds moving in the area. Temperatures will climb to the low to mid 90s for highs around the viewing area. Winds will calm back down to less than five miles per hour, then eventually pick back up from the east up to ten miles per hour. Later tonight, we are looking to have a few clouds lingering in the skies. Temperatures will drop back to the 60s and 70s and winds will be back to the calm side. Our Wednesday will give us a sunny start to the day, then increasing clouds later in the day. Scattered showers are expected to develop with small pockets of cool air pushing into parts of the Concho Valley. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s once again and winds will vary in directions up to ten miles per hour. More sunshine is expected to be in the region as we get to the end of this week and through the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will also increase for a few days, reaching the mid to upper 90s for Friday and Saturday. Cooler temperatures will be moving back in to start off next week through, which will give us more of the fall feeling for the region. A tropical system will continue to move through the Gulf of Mexico, looking to get closer to Texas by this weekend, which will alter our conditions. Warmer temperatures and higher moisture contents will get pulled into this system, which doesn’t look to develop into any stronger than a low pressure system (tropical depression at best).