The Vault hosts orientation for new students
CLINTON — On August 26 and 27, The Vault teen and community center hosted an open house orientation for incoming 6th graders, freshmen and their parents. The evenings began with the leaders and student staff introducing themselves and outlining what The Vault is about and its goals followed by a question and answer period. Also covered were rules of conduct while at The Vault with a big emphasis on respect for everyone.theclintonjournal.com
